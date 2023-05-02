A 22-year-old woman has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal northwest Roanoke shooting in February.

J'mya Tiona Stimpson, of Roanoke faces two felony charges, first-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. She interacted with police the day of the shooting but was not indicted until Monday.

Court documents identified Matthew Jerome Brown, 29, of Roanoke as the shooting's victim. The regional medical examiner's office said that he died from a "gunshot wound to the back."

On Feb. 15, police found Brown at an apartment complex in the 3500 block of Ferncliff Avenue, near William Fleming High School. First responders took him to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he died.

At the apartment building, police spoke with witnesses. According to a search warrant affidavit, "multiple witnesses on scene reported seeing the male in an argument with a female."

"Witnesses heard gunshots and saw the female fleeing the scene on foot" toward the 3600 block of Ferncliff "with a gun in her hand," the affidavit continues. "They approached the victim who said that the female had shot him."

Officers searched with the help of a police dog. But, the affidavit says, she "approached officers" from the complex's D building, in the 3600 block, and "asked to speak with them."

"The witnesses saw her speaking to the officers and multiple witnesses identified her as the shooter," the affidavit continues. "Police records confirm that the female lives" in building D.

The warrant notes that the woman left building D and approached officers unarmed. A search of her residence turned a "firearm," and "cellular phone" and "clothing."

Two more search warrant affidavits, certified in Roanoke Circuit Court in February and March, identified Stimpson as the female suspect.

She "identified herself as the suspect and later confessed to the shooting of Brown," the affidavits read. "Stimpson stated that the two had been in and out of a relationship and had conversations via their cellphones."

Police seized Stimpson's cell phone "from her person upon her being detained at the scene," one affidavit continues. In March, officers seized "digital data" from the device.

Another document said Brown's phone "was located beside him on the ground upon officers arrival at the scene and collected as evidence."

Police arrested Stimpson Tuesday, a day after detectives testified before a grand jury, which handed down the felony indictments.

"Stimpson was taken into custody earlier today without incident," police said Tuesday.