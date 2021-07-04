 Skip to main content
Woman fatally shot while driving vehicle, Bedford police say
A 36-year-old woman was fatally shot Saturday night as she drove on a road south of Bedford, and authorities have charged a man who was sitting in the passenger’s seat.

Authorities found that Jessica Ryan Moore, of Bedford, had been shot when they were called to the 800 block of Burks Hill Road at about 10 p.m., according to Todd Foreman, chief of the town’s police department.

She was rushed to Bedford Memorial Hospital, where she later died, Foreman said in a news release.

An investigation led authorities to a man who was a passenger in Moore’s vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Daniel Joseph Norwood, 34, of Lynchburg, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless handling of a firearm.

Norwood was being held without bond Sunday in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail, according to the facility’s website.

Laurence Hammack covers environmental issues, including the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and business and enterprise stories. He has been a reporter for The Roanoke Times for more than three decades.

