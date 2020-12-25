Woman found dead in northwest Roanoke with gunshot wound

Roanoke Police are investigating after finding a woman dead in northwest Roanoke on Christmas morning.

Police were notified around 8 a.m. Friday of a person who was down in the 3400 block of Bennett Drive Northwest, according to a news release.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult woman with a gunshot wound lying on the ground outside a residence, according to the release. Roanoke Fire-EMS Department personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Her identity will be released following notification of next of kin, according to the release.

No arrests have been made, and officials said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 540-344-8500 or send a text beginning with “Roanoke PD” to 274637.

