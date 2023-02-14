A Martinsville woman whose car collided with a motorcycle in 2021, severing the driver's leg, had methamphetamine in her blood system at the time of the crash, according to a prosecutor.

Lori Dudley Oyler was sentenced Monday in Franklin County Circuit Court to 10 years in prison for two counts of felony driving under the infuence of drugs maiming and one count of DUID vehicular manslaughter.

Martinsville Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Alberto Herrero prosecuted Oyler's case in Franklin County because Oyler "had a remote familial relationship with Franklin County law enforcement personnel," he said in an email.

At approximately 7 p.m. June 18, 2021, Oyler "drove her 2017 FJ Toyota Cruiser into a 2018 Harley Davidson Heritage Classic motorcycle" on Snow Creek Road, where the posted speed limit is 55 mph, Herrero said in an email.

"Ms. Oyler crossed the double yellow solid line and struck the motorcycle at an angle," Herrero said.

Richard Lee Boyce Jr., 30, of Basset was driving the bike and his wife, Chastedy Boyce, then 29, was riding as passenger.

Boyce Jr.'s left leg was "severed" in the crash, Herrero said, and his wife's leg was "severely" cut, too. Hers was "amputated several days later" at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Boyce Jr. died at the hospital four days after the collision, Herrero continued, "due to complications from blunt force trauma to the head and chest."

Herrero said Oyler had 0.24 milligrams of methamphetamine per liter of blood at the time of the crash. That's approximately two and a half times Virginia's legal definition of methamphetamine intoxication while operating a motor vehicle.

The prosecutor said Oyler "expressed her remorse for the damage that she did" in court on Monday.

For the manslaughter charge, Oyler was sentenced to 20 years in prison with 12 years suspended. For one maiming charge, she was sentenced to 10 years in prison with eight years suspended. On the other maiming charge, she got five years, all of which were suspended.

Herrero said Oyler's driver's license has been permanently suspended. Once she completes her prison sentence, she will be placed on supervised probation for five years and a period of good behavior for 20 years.