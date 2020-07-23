You are the owner of this article.
Woman injured in shooting in southwest Roanoke

The shooting was reported about 12:45 p.m. Thursday in the the 1800 block of Patterson Avenue.

A woman was shot Thursday afternoon in southwest Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

The woman was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with injuries that didn’t appear to be life-threatening, officials said.

The shooting was reported about 12:45 p.m. in the the 1800 block of Patterson Avenue. Officers setting up a perimeter around the scene reported noticing someone attempting to leave the area, according to a police spokeswoman.

A brief foot chase ensued. The person was detained for questioning but wasn’t described as a suspect or person of interest Thursday.

No immediate arrests were made. The investigation into the case is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 344-8500 or texting 274637. Texts should begin with "RoanokePD" to ensure delivery. Tips can remain anonymous.

