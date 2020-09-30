Woman injured in stabbing in Roanoke

A woman was injured in a stabbing around midday Wednesday in northeast Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

The stabbing was reported about noon in the area of 20th Street and Mason Mill Road.

The woman’s wound did not appear to be life-threatening, officials said. She was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Details about the altercation remained limited Wednesday afternoon, officials said. No immediate arrests were made.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 344-8500 or text 274637. Texts should begin with “RoanokePD” to ensure delivery. Tips can be made anonymously.

