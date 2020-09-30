 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman injured in stabbing in Roanoke

Woman injured in stabbing in Roanoke

{{featured_button_text}}

A woman was injured in a stabbing around midday Wednesday in northeast Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

The stabbing was reported about noon in the area of 20th Street and Mason Mill Road.

The woman’s wound did not appear to be life-threatening, officials said. She was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Details about the altercation remained limited Wednesday afternoon, officials said. No immediate arrests were made.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 344-8500 or text 274637. Texts should begin with “RoanokePD” to ensure delivery. Tips can be made anonymously.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crime News

Arrest follows Grayson County church hatchet attack

Virginia State Police announced an arrest Tuesday in the case of a man who interrupted a Grayson County church service by banging on the door, then hitting the congregation member who answered with a hatchet – a congregation member who happened to be an off-duty state trooper.

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Roanoke police shoot man who fired at officers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert