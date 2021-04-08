Woman injured in Thursday shooting in Roanoke

A woman was injured in a midday shooting Thursday in southwest Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

The victim’s injuries were described as not life-threatening. She was treated at the scene but declined to go to the hospital, officials said.

She was found by first responders in the 1700 block of Rorer Avenue but investigators believe the gunfire happened elsewhere.

Authorities were still trying to pinpoint the site of the altercation Thursday afternoon.

A suspect is being investigated, police indicated. The suspect and the victim know each another, officials said, and the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police by calling 540-344-8500 or texting 274637. Texts should begin with "RoanokePD" to ensure delivery. Tips can be made anonymously.

