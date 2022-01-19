 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Woman killed in apparent early morning hit-and-run in Roanoke

A woman was killed in an apparent hit-and-run early Wednesday along a commercial stretch of Williamson Road Northwest.

Roanoke police said a wounded pedestrian was reported about 6:50 a.m. in the 3700 block of Williamson Road. First responders found a woman, unresponsive, lying partially in the road.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity wasn't immediately announced pending notification of family.

The police said the case appeared to be a traffic fatality that is being investigated as a hit-and-run.

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators by calling (540) 344-8500 or texting 274637. Texts should begin with "RoanokePD" to ensure delivery. Tips can remain anonymous.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Radford man nets prison sentence for child endangerment

Radford man nets prison sentence for child endangerment

A Radford man who accepted a plea bargain with the Commonwealth Attorney’s office was sent to prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to endangering a four-year-old child, who was found unclothed outside a Floyd County home and tested positive for meth in their system.

Watch Now: Related Video

Yacht squeezes under bridge with less than 5 inches of clearance

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert