Woman killed in apparent early morning hit-and-run in Roanoke

A woman was killed in an apparent hit-and-run early Wednesday along a commercial stretch of Williamson Road Northwest.

Roanoke police said a wounded pedestrian was reported about 6:50 a.m. in the 3700 block of Williamson Road. First responders found a woman, unresponsive, lying partially in the road.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity wasn't immediately announced pending notification of family.

The police said the case appeared to be a traffic fatality that is being investigated as a hit-and-run.

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators by calling (540) 344-8500 or texting 274637. Texts should begin with "RoanokePD" to ensure delivery. Tips can remain anonymous.

