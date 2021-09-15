Woman killed in overnight shooting in Roanoke

One person was killed and a second critically injured in a shooting that erupted just after midnight Wednesday, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

The gunfire was reported about 12:15 a.m. in the 3900 block of Melrose Avenue Northwest.

First responders found a woman in a vehicle who was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

A wounded man was also found in a nearby business, police said. He was rushed to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with injuries described as critical.

This is the 53rd shooting with injury or death reported in the city this year, according to figures tracked by The Roanoke Times.

Last year, by mid-September, that number stood at 39 shootings, according to a Sept. 12 report compiled by police analysts.

The name of the woman killed Wednesday wasn't immediately released as authorities were still working to notify her family.

Details about what led to the overnight shooting remained limited, investigators said. No suspects were found in the area, and no arrests made yet.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact police by calling (540) 344-8500 or texting 274637.

Texts should begin with "RoanokePD" to ensure delivery. Tips can remain anonymous. Rewards can be offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in a gun violence case.

