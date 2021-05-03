Woman killed in shooting reported Sunday night in Roanoke

A woman who had been fatally shot was found late Sunday behind the wheel of a vehicle that came to a crashing halt after colliding with a utility pole, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

The gunfire was reported around 11:30 p.m. in a residential area near the intersection of Panorama Avenue and Westside Boulevard Northwest.

While responding, police were alerted to a crash less than a mile away on Peters Creek Road, between Shenandoah Avenue and Salem Turnpike.

They found a vehicle that appeared to have smashed into a utility pole, toppling the pole, before coming to a stop in the four-lane roadway's median, according to the department.

The driver was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name wasn't immediately released as family notification was pending.

No other people were in the vehicle, officials said, and no suspects found on scene.

Investigators believe the altercation started in the 3800 block of Panorama Drive. The investigation is ongoing.

This is the fifth homicide recorded in the city this year. Six deaths were being investigated at this point last year, and four the year before.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact police by calling (540) 344-8500 or texting 274637. Texts should begin with "RoanokePD" to ensure delivery. Tips can remain anonymous.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.