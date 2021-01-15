Woman killed in Thursday night crash in Roanoke

A pair of crashes that might be connected left one woman dead Thursday night in Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

The fatal wreck was a three-vehicle collision reported shortly after 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Orange Avenue and Gainsboro Road Northwest.

One of the vehicles involved might have been in another collision shortly beforehand about a half-mile away, near Orange Avenue and Plantation Road Northeast, authorities said.

The first crash was reported as a hit-and-run that damaged another vehicle but caused no injuries, officials said. Investigators were on the scene of that call when the second crash was reported.

One of the vehicles found at the second scene matched the description given in the hit-and-run report, police said.

The second crash appeared to cause significant damage to all three vehicles involved. A woman was rushed to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital but died of her injuries, officials said.

Two men were also taken to the hospital. One had injuries that were described as serious but not life-threatening. The other man, who was driving the vehicle that authorities are looking into, was taken in for assessment, police said.

The investigation remained ongoing Friday. The name of the woman who died wasn't immediately released as officials were still notifying her family.

