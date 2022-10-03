Woman pleads guilty in Giles County child abduction case

PEARISBURG — A Clifton Forge woman who in July pleaded guilty to kidnapping a 2-year-old from a church nursery during services last year entered two more guilty pleas Monday, both to attempted abductions at other churches.

Nancy, Renee Fridley, 46, is to return to Giles County Circuit Court on Dec. 7 to be sentenced on all of the charges. She faces a maximum punishment of 25 years in prison, Commonwealth’s Attorney Bobby Lilly said after Monday’s hearing.

Monday’s pleas were attempted abduction charges stemming from incidents that occurred before the May 2, 2021, abduction of Noah Trout from a childcare area at Riverview Baptist Church in Ripplemead.

Earlier that same day, Lilly said in court, Fridley went to New Valley Fellowship and Mountain View Church, both in Narrows. At both churches, Fridley went to a childcare area and said that she was there to pick up a child. Staff members would not release a child to her, however, Lilly said.

This report will be updated.