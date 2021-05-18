Woman sees federal conviction thrown out after prosecutors failed to turn over evidence

For at least the third time in the past five years, a criminal conviction has been thrown out of Roanoke’s federal court based on prosecutors’ failure to reveal evidence that might have helped the accused.
In the most recent case, charges were dismissed Monday against Amany Raya, who was convicted last year of conspiring to smuggle a cellphone to her boyfriend in the Roanoke City Jail, where he was awaiting trial on drug charges.
Raya, 39, was free on bond awaiting sentencing when the case against her began to unravel.
In January, defense attorney Aaron Cook filed a motion for a new trial, claiming that prosecutors had failed to tell Raya’s previous attorney about information that suggested other people might have been involved in the crime she was convicted of.
After first saying the potential evidence was not helpful to the defense — the standard by which prosecutors are required to turn information over — the U.S. Attorney’s Office reversed field last Friday.
“After a careful review of the record in this matter by new counsel, the government agrees that the documents at issue ... should have been disclosed in the course of discovery,” Acting U.S. Attorney Daniel Bubar wrote in a motion to dismiss the case.
“While the government believes that the suppression of these documents did not affect the result of the proceedings or put the case in such a different light as to undermine confidence in the verdict,” Bubar wrote, dismissal of the charges was nonetheless “in the interests of justice.”
In a written order Monday, U.S. District Judge Michael Urbanski vacated Raya’s convictions of conspiring to smuggle a cellphone, marijuana and other prohibited items to her boyfriend, and later failing to reveal those actions when she applied to become a citizen.
Cook, of Harrisonburg, said the case boiled down to prosecutors’ attempts to get Raya to incriminate her boyfriend — and to play hardball when she resisted by bringing charges against her.
“They can really force people to do what they want them to do,” Cook said of federal authorities. “And it works a lot of the time.”
But in at least two other Roanoke-area cases, both involving drug convictions, prosecutors have been found to have not disclosed information to the defense as required. In one case, U.S. District Judge Norman Moon faulted an assistant U.S. attorney for “misrepresentations, omissions and evasions.”
“There have been some problems,” Cook said. “I think the one thing to note is that we have judges who are willing to hold the government’s feet to the fire. And I think that’s important.”
The U.S. Attorney's Office had no comment Tuesday, spokesman Brian McGinn said, “outside of what is already in the public record.”
Chris Kowalczuk, a Roanoke attorney who was not involved in the case but frequently represents criminal defendants in federal court, commended the leadership of the office for righting a wrong.
However, he said the case points to what can happen if prosecutors seek only convictions — not justice.
“What separates our system of justice from Iran’s, Russia’s and banana republics’ is that we place due process and the rule of law over any particular result or outcome,” Kowalczuk said. “That is what justice is.”
Raya’s troubles began in August 2017, when her longtime boyfriend, Monta Orlando Jordan, was arrested on federal drug charges. Authorities went on to build a strong case against Jordan, who was eventually convicted of distributing large amounts of heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl.
In March of this year, Urbanski sentenced Jordan to 20 years in prison, citing his “cold, calculated, deliberate profiting on the destruction of other people’s lives.”
As part of their investigation, federal authorities approached Raya in an effort to get information about her boyfriend’s drug dealing. “Amany rebuffed those attempts despite threats that she might be prosecuted in Jordan’s case,” Cook’s motion to grant a new trial or dismiss the charges states.
Raya was never charged in connection with Jordan’s drug dealing. But in March 2018, authorities learned that Jordan had a cellphone and a computer tablet while incarcerated in the Roanoke City Jail.
An investigation led to Raya, the motion states, and in 2019 she was charged in a scheme that allegedly involved sending a cellphone, a smart watch and marijuana into the jail inside a package marked “legal mail.”
A jury convicted Raya of conspiring to provide contraband to Jordan and two counts of failing to disclose her illegal actions to the U.S. Customs and Immigration Services, which was considering her application for citizenship. The jury acquitted her of another charge of smuggling marijuana into the jail.
After the trial, then-defense counsel Michael Hemenway learned — in an unsolicited letter from Jordan — about information that cast doubt on the jury’s conviction, according to the motion to dismiss.
Hemenway wrote to the U.S. attorney’s office in May 2020, requesting statements from four witnesses who might have provided alternate explanations about how Jordan acquired his cellphone.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Kari Munros responded by letter the following month, saying the evidence did not exist, or if it did it would not be of any use to the defendant, according to court papers.
Later, the defense learned of more possibly exculpatory evidence: that another inmate had tried to find someone serving a weekend sentence to get a cellphone to Jordan, and that he had one well before Raya’s alleged actions.
The case was later turned over to Cook, who filed a motion for a new trial in January. A hearing before Urbanski was held May 5, and a decision was expected in the coming weeks.
Two days later, a notice was filed stating that Munros and Tony Giorno, a senior prosecutor who was overseeing her work, were withdrawing from the case. A new attorney was appointed, and a review prompted Bubar’s May 14 motion to dismiss the case.
Raya was born in the United States. Her father was a citizen of Egypt and held an appointed position as a diplomat in the country’s embassy in Washington, D.C. Because her father had diplomatic privileges, immigration officials told Raya that she was not considered a citizen of the United States by virtue of her birth, she claimed in a lawsuit filed in 2009 that sought citizenship.
At the time, she was living in Roanoke, where a federal judge dismissed the lawsuit in 2010.
Raya then applied for citizenship and was scheduled to be naturalized at a Jan. 4, 2019, ceremony in a federal courtroom. At the last minute, she was barred from participating after federal authorities informed immigration officials of her imminent indictment, which was filed later that year, according to court records.
At least two other cases in Roanoke’s federal court bear similarities to Raya’s.
In 2016, Moon overturned a drug conviction against Les Christopher Burns, ruling that a then-assistant U.S. attorney concealed evidence of a possible sexual assault by a Bedford County sheriff’s deputy who was a key prosecution witness. Burns served more than three years in prison before he was set free.
And in 2017, prosecutors dropped a retrial of Demarcus Mandela Brown, who had been sentenced to nearly 24 years on drug charges before successfully arguing that his lawyer failed to tell him that he had been fingered by an unreliable informant. Prosecutors said they would not try Brown a second time because of a failure to share information that called into question the credibility of a detective who worked the case.
Paul Beers, a Roanoke defense attorney, said reversals of convictions based on the so-called Brady rule — which requires prosecutors to turn over evidence possibly helpful to the defense — are “rare and serious.”
Beers, who represents Jordan in an appeal of his drug convictions, wrote in an email:
“A violation of the Brady rule by a public prosecutor is a violation of the Constitution which corrupts the administration of our criminal justice system.”