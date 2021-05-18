Woman sees federal conviction thrown out after prosecutors failed to turn over evidence

For at least the third time in the past five years, a criminal conviction has been thrown out of Roanoke’s federal court based on prosecutors’ failure to reveal evidence that might have helped the accused.

In the most recent case, charges were dismissed Monday against Amany Raya, who was convicted last year of conspiring to smuggle a cellphone to her boyfriend in the Roanoke City Jail, where he was awaiting trial on drug charges.

Raya, 39, was free on bond awaiting sentencing when the case against her began to unravel.

In January, defense attorney Aaron Cook filed a motion for a new trial, claiming that prosecutors had failed to tell Raya’s previous attorney about information that suggested other people might have been involved in the crime she was convicted of.

After first saying the potential evidence was not helpful to the defense — the standard by which prosecutors are required to turn information over — the U.S. Attorney’s Office reversed field last Friday.

“After a careful review of the record in this matter by new counsel, the government agrees that the documents at issue ... should have been disclosed in the course of discovery,” Acting U.S. Attorney Daniel Bubar wrote in a motion to dismiss the case.