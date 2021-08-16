Woman suspected in toddler's abduction in Giles County needs mental health treatment before trial, judge says

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Search warrants unsealed last month in Alleghany County said that the abduction suspect was identified after investigators found videos that caught images of the vehicle used in the abduction, and that tracking cellphone signals helped lead officers to Fridley and Taylor's residence in the Chestnut Village mobile home park in the 100 block of Nicholas Drive.

The search warrants said that among the items seized from the mobile home and Fridley's 2007 Chevrolet SUV was a "custody agreement."

At a hearing in May, Lilly said that Fridley and Taylor had presented Noah to neighbors as Taylor's son, calling him "Bobby Jr." Fridley had told neighbors that she was regaining custody of two children, and there were two children's beds set up in the couple's home — indications that Fridley considered taking another child as well, Lilly said in May.

Lilly and investigators from the Giles County Sheriff's Office have said repeatedly that Fridley had no connection to Noah and described the case as a stranger abduction.

At the May hearing, Lilly said that on the morning Noah was taken, Fridley went to two churches in Narrows before going to Riverview. She went to the churches' childcare areas and said she was supposed to pick up a child but was turned away by nursery workers, Lilly said.