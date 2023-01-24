Woman's body found in New River identified as gunshot homicide victim

PULASKI — Authorities have identified the woman whose body was recovered from the New River Saturday.

Jamie Leigh Frazier, 25, of Dublin died from gunshot wounds, the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

"The medical examiner has determined her death to be a homicide," the sheriff's office said in a press release. "This is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time."

Frazier's body was pulled from the river along the 4000 block of Clark’s Ferry Road, along with other items of evidentiary value, the sheriff's officer reported Saturday.

The body of Frazier's boyfriend, Johnny Raymond Thomas, 52, of Pulaski, was recovered from the river on Jan. 16.

The sheriff's office has said that Frazier and Thomas were last seen alive together on Dec. 14 and that both bodies were slain and "disposed of in the river."

Four Draper residents have been arrested and charged with crimes related to Frazier and Thomas' deaths.

Mark David Weiss, 52, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder along with felonious firearm use, arson, concealing a dead body and destruction of evidence. He is being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond.

Terrance Wade Edwards, 57, Ashley Nicole Edwards, 36, and Nolan Michael Neil, 18, have been charged with being accessories to the double homicide. All three are also charged with destruction of evidence.

Additionally, Terrance Edwards has been charged with arson, and Neil has been charged with arson and concealing a dead body.