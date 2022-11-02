Wrong woman charged in drug case settles lawsuit against Pulaski County investigator

An innocent woman who spent 10 days in jail on a drug charge has settled a lawsuit claiming that she was the victim of "reckless disregard" by an investigator with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.

Linda Trail's malicious prosecution lawsuit was dismissed Monday in Roanoke's federal court as part of the agreement.

How much money Trail will receive was kept confidential under the settlement with David Cressell, a sergeant with the sheriff's office who headed an investigation of a 2013 drug deal in a Pulaski home.

After being told that a confidential informant had purchased a small amount of diazepam from a woman believed to be Trail, Cressell later received conflicting information that he failed to check out before giving incomplete testimony to a grand jury, the lawsuit had alleged.

"She was completely innocent and they took 10 days away from her life," Trail's attorney, Andrew Lucchetti of Richmond, said Wednesday.

Although Lucchetti said he was not allowed to disclose the amount paid to his client — who had no prior criminal record — he did say that "she deserves whatever she received."

Three years after she was indicted in 2014, Trail was arrested at her North Carolina home by police who went there to serve a witness subpoena in an unrelated case and discovered the pending charge.

She was held without bond for about a week before being transfered to Pulaski County, where a deputy in the jail later determined she was not the woman associated with the drug transaction and alerted authorities.

Trail was then released, and prosecutors dismissed the charge against her less than a month later.

Although she was living in North Carolina at the time of the drug offense, Trail became a suspect after the informant told Cressell that a woman named Lynn — not Linda — Trail had sold her prescription drugs.

Cressell then consulted with a colleague, who told him that Linda Trail was the occupant of the house, based on his investigation of an incident there a year earlier. That information turned out to be incorrect.

Taking the word of a fellow police officer, Cressell then obtained a photograph of Linda Trail and showed it to the informant, who could not say that was the woman who sold her drugs. Although that gave the investigator some pause, he later said, he did not follow up by obtaining a more recent photograph to show to the informant.

The investigator later testified to the grand jury without mentioning the different names he had been given or the lack of a positive identification from his key witness.

Although Cressell did not lie in his sworn testimony, his omission of relevant facts amounted to reckless disregard, U.S. District Judge Thomas Cullen ruled in denying the officer's motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

Cressell had argued that he had probable cause, and that his actions were protected by qualified immunity, a defense that shields police officers from civil liability if there is a showing that a "reasonable person" would not have known their actions violated the constitutional rights of another.

While rejecting that argument, Cullen wrote that he was "mindful that police work is inherently dangerous, stressful and unpredictable, and that the doctrine of qualified immunity is a critical safeguard for these brave and dedicated public servants."

Cressell appealed to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. His attorney argued that police investigations "need not be perfect or turn over every stone," and that reliance on information that links a suspect to a crime should be protected by qualified immunity.

The Fourth Circuit upheld Cullen's ruling a year ago and returned to case for trial. Mediation before a magistrate judge was then held, which led to the settlement approved this week.