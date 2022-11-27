Wrongful arrest lawsuit against Pulaski County investigator settled for $150,000

A wrongful arrest lawsuit filed by a woman who spent 10 days in jail for someone else’s drug dealing in Pulaski County was settled for $150,000, public records show.

Linda Trail had claimed in her lawsuit that an investigator with the county sheriff’s office acted with “reckless disregard” in an investigation that led to her arrest in 2017.

Sgt. David Cressell received conflicting information from a confidential informant that he failed to check out before giving incomplete testimony to a grand jury, the lawsuit had alleged.

Cressell, who is still employed by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, denied any liability under a settlement reached earlier this year in Roanoke’s federal court.

Terms of the settlement were confidential. But in response to a Freedom of Information Act request made by The Roanoke Times, the Virginia Treasury Department disclosed the amount.

The department’s Division of Risk Management — which administers a voluntary self-insurance plan that covers cities, towns, counties and public schools — paid $150,000 as part of an agreement that bars both sides from speaking publicly about the settlement.

According to court records, Cressell arranged an undercover transaction at a Pulaski home in which an informant purchased a small amount of diazepam from a woman she identified as Lynn Trail.

Cressell then consulted with another police officer, who told him that Linda Trail was the occupant of the house, based on his investigation of an incident there a year earlier. That information turned out to be incorrect.

Taking the word of a colleague, Cressell obtained a photograph of Linda Trial and showed it to the informant, who could not say with certainly that was the woman who sold her drugs.

The investigator later testified to the grand jury without mentioning the different names he had been given or the lack of a positive identification from his key witness, the lawsuit stated.

Following her indictment in 2014, Trail was arrested three years later at her home in North Carolina and held without bond until a sheriff’s deputy at the county jail looked into her claim of innocence. She was released and prosecutors dropped all charges against her.

Cressell had argued there was probable cause to make an arrest. “Courts should not second-guess the officer’s actions with the benefit of 20-20 hindsight,” Jim Guynn, a Salem attorney who represented Cressell, wrote in court papers.

A second defense raised the doctrine of qualified immunity, which shields police officers from civil liability if there is a showing that a “reasonable person” would not have known their actions violated the constitutional rights of another.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Cullen turned down those arguments, and the settlement was reached after an appellate court upheld his decision.

Trail’s attorney, Andrew Lucchetti, said he could not say how much of the settlement went to his firm for its work on the case. Generally, plaintiff’s attorneys receive about a third of any settlement or verdict.