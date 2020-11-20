Wrongful death suit involving Roanoke City Jail inmate ends with $370K settlement

A settlement has been reached in a $5.35 million wrongful death suit filed by the mother of a Roanoke City Jail inmate who died by suicide while in custody.

The agreement calls for an award of $370,000, roughly two-thirds of which will cover legal costs and expenses, with the remainder distributed among a number of the man's relatives.

Clifton Antonio Harper, 22, was being held at the Roanoke jail when, on Dec. 7, 2015, he was found in his cell, hanging from a bedsheet and unresponsive, officials have said. Deputies used CPR and defibrillators to try to revive him, but he was pronounced dead some time later at a hospital.

The following year, Harper's mother, Karren Buchanan, filed suit against the top officers at the jail — Sheriff Tim Allen, Maj. David Bell and Lt. Brian Geiser — as well as three deputies, a social worker and Dr. Adetokunbo Ladenika, a psychiatrist who worked at the jail and treated Harper during his detention there.

Buchanan's wrongful death complaint argued that Harper had previously been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, psychosis, paranoia and schizophrenia. It argued that he had been hospitalized and detained by police many times and had, on numerous occasions after his arrest in July 2014, told his custodians he intended to harm himself.