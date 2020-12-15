Wytheville woman arrested after 2 pounds of meth, half-pound of pot found in Radford

A Wytheville woman is in jail after Radford police discovered 2 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and about a half-pound of marijuana, city officials announced Tuesday.
Erin Wilson, 27, was charged with counts of possessing drugs with the intent to distribute them. One charge accused of her seeking to distribute 100 grams or more of meth, the other of more than an ounce but less than 5 pounds of marijuana. Wilson is being held in the New River Valley Regional Jail, a city news release said.
Her arrest followed the discovery of the drugs during a Tuesday morning search in the 1500 block of Tyler Avenue, the city said. No other details of the investigation were released.
