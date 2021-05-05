Youth leader faces child porn charges at Giles Co. church where boy was reportedly taken

PEARISBURG — A youth leader at the church where a Giles County toddler was abducted during Sunday services faces child pornography charges in a separate case – allegedly asking boys in a church group for nude pictures as recently as last week.

Justin Elliot Graves, 31, of Pearisburg, faces 10 charges: five counts of soliciting a child to be in a pornographic image and five counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

He was denied bond at a Wednesday hearing that was closed to the press.

Defense attorney Chris Tuck of Blacksburg wrote in a text Tuesday that he had no comment on Graves' case.

According to a search warrant, Graves was a youth leader at Riverview Baptist Church in Ripplemead when he asked a boy in a church group for a picture of his "rocket" – slang that the boy told officers that he understood to mean his penis. The boy told investigators that Graves said another boy already had sent him a penis picture.

The boy said that Graves asked for the picture in texts, Snapchat messages and twice in person. Graves began asking for a picture in December 2020 and the requests continued until last week, when the boy spoke to investigators, according to a search warrant.