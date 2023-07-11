Roanoke police have charged an 18-year-old man with murder after a shooting that injured one person and killed another Monday evening in a city neighborhood.

Ja’Zion Z. Robertson, of Roanoke was at the crime scene in the 1600 block of Sigmon Road Northwest and identified as “the suspect involved in the shooting,” police said in a Tuesday news release. He has been jailed and charged with second-degree murder.

Police learned of the shooting at 11:20 p.m. Monday. Outside of a residence on Sigmon Road, they found a man with a gunshot wound that did not appear life-threatening. Roanoke Fire-EMS Department personnel took him to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Officers also found another man at the scene with an apparent critical gunshot wound. First responders pronounced him dead. Police did not provide his name in the news release.

Police said a woman, who also has not been identified, was at the scene with Robertson. She was taken to the city police station to be interviewed.

“Additional charges may be pending on other involved individuals,” police said. “At this time, it’s believed that all individuals are known to one another and there is no additional threat to the community regarding this incident.”

A homicide investigation is ongoing. If you know something about the shooting incident, call 540-344-8500 to share what you know with police.

You can also text the police at 274637, beginning the message with “RoanokePD” to ensure it is properly sent. Police say both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

The homicide is the 11th caused by gunfire reported and confirmed in the city since Jan. 1.