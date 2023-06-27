UNION HALL — A 22-year-old man died after his vehicle collided with another in Franklin County early Monday, according to Virginia State Police.

Kyle J. Simino, of Wirtz, was not wearing his seat belt and died at the scene of the crash on Old Franklin Turnpike (Virginia 40), east of Novelty Road, police said in a news release.

At about 6:20 a.m., a 1998 Chevrolet Suburban traveling east on the turnpike crossed the center line and struck Simino's vehicle, a 2021 Hyundai Sonata traveling west, according to the release.

Police identified the driver of the Chevrolet as Ashley N. Hodges, 38, of Union Hall. She was not wearing her seat belt and sustained life-threatening injuries, police said. She was flown by helicopter to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.