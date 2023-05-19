Police arrested a 65-year-old man Friday morning after money was stolen from a northeast Roanoke bank.

Gary D. Koran, of Roanoke, faces one count of robbery, city police said in a news release. Additional charges may be pending.

At about 10:45 a.m., the city's 911 call center told police about a possible robbery in the 3400 block of Orange Avenue Southeast, at the Wells Fargo Bank.

Police said a man had entered the business, presented a firearm to an employee and demanded money. Then he left the bank with "an undisclosed amount of money, got in a vehicle and drove away, according to the release.

On their way to the bank, officers got a description of the man, the vehicle and his direction of travel. They spotted a vehicle matching the description near the bank "and initiated a high-risk traffic stop," according to the release.

The driver complied with the stop and was arrested without further incident. Police found money and a firearm in the vehicle, according to the release.

Roanoke police said officers made the arrest about seven minutes after the 911 call came in.

"We commend the swift actions of Roanoke police officers who responded to this incident," the release stated. "This remains an ongoing investigation and no further details are available at this time."

Koran was being held Friday afternoon at the Roanoke City Adult Detention Center without bond.