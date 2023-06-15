Roanoke has received backup from state and federal sources for its ongoing gun violence prevention efforts.

Virginia’s Department of Criminal Justice Services has established two funds for gun violence prevention initiatives: the Firearm Violence Intervention and Prevention Fund, or FVIPF, and the Operation Ceasefire Grant Fund.

In December, the Criminal Justice Services Board awarded $5 million through the FVIPF to the Virginia Hospital Research & Education Foundation. The foundation will use the money to implement hospital-based violence intervention programs at six medical facilities across the state, including Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

The hospital programs will “serve patients with injuries from firearms, stabbing and assault, reduce incidents of re-injury, retaliation, recidivism and victim mortality by augmenting services and resources available to victims during and after their hospital stay,” according to the DCJS report.

Carilion spokesperson Hannah Curtis said that the Roanoke hospital will receive up to about $605,000 to implement its Violent Injury Recovery and Support Program. In September, Carilion received a $200,000 grant to support that same program.

Curtis said funds from the grants will establish “a robust process to evaluate, support and refer victims of violence to community organizations to assist in the aftermath.” Programming costs include “staff salaries and benefits, education, training, and equipment.”

The state attorney general’s office received $2.6 million through Operation Ceasefire Grant Fund to hire special prosecutors to pursue “gun- and gang-related” cases in 12 Virginia cities, according to the DCJS report.

Victoria LaCivita, attorney general’s office spokesperson, said one special prosecutor is specifically assigned to Roanoke.

“The prosecutor is currently handling over 15 pending cases and ongoing investigations,” LaCivita said, adding that the majority of those cases are federal.

LaCivita said about $600,000 has been budgeted for Roanoke’s Ceasefire efforts.

“We’re working with each city to develop the best localized, regional strategy to fighting violent crime, and are grateful for the resources the General Assembly has given us to do so,” she said.

“The funded projects are intended to complement the other local efforts,” the Department of Criminal Justice Services said in a mission statement. “DCJS works with each locality to identify realistic measurable goals for their firearms violence initiative so that they can evaluate the effectiveness of the specific projects.”

However, Roanoke Commonwealth’s Attorney Don Caldwell said Monday that he has received “no communication” from the attorney general’s office regarding Roanoke’s Operation Ceasefire special prosecutor.

“This has not been well thought out,” he said.

The federal courts in Roanoke have additional plans to hire more assistant U.S. attorneys outside of the Operation Ceasefire initiative.

Brian McGinn, U.S. Attorney’s Office Western Virginia District spokesperson, said earlier this week that six new positions are being funded “directly” from the U.S. Department of Justice. The new attorneys will focus on domestic terrorism and violent crime, civil rights and “COVID fraud.”

“This is an unprecedented surge of resources to the district, and it represents almost a 20% increase in allocated full-time positions,” McGinn wrote in an email.

Roanoke Vice Mayor Joe Cobb, who also chairs the city’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission, believes the federal and state efforts can complement each other.

“Any resources that we are either able to apply for or receive through the city, or through partners in the city, we are grateful for,” said Cobb, who also chairs the city’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission.

“We’re continuing to expand the ways in which we are collaborating with each other, so that strategically we’re all on the same page in terms of the goals that we want to reach, which is ultimately to reduce the incidents of gun violence in the community,” he added.

Also, after initial state grant money was used to build Roanoke’s Youth and Gang Violence Prevention Team, the funds expire on June 30.

The team is headed by coordinator Chris Roberts and supported by two outreach workers that facilitate programming for at-risk juveniles and adults.

Assistant City Manager Angie O’Brien said Roberts’ full-time coordinator position was approved as a part of the fiscal year 2024 budget.

O’Brien added that the two outreach worker positions will be supported for another year by $300,000 of American Rescue Plan Act (pandemic relief) funding made available to the city through the Office of the Attorney General. Those funds will expire at the end of June 2024.