WYTHEVILLE — Amanda Brittani Mitchell can remain free as she awaits trial on felony homicide charges tied to the death of her 2-year-old daughter, a judge ordered Wednesday. But she will have to put up a $40,000 secured bond.

Mitchell, 33, of Rural Retreat, lived in Radford in 2020 when her 2-year-old daughter Harper died of blunt force injuries to her head.

Mitchell's boyfriend at the time, Andrew Jonathan Byrd, 36, was convicted in a March jury trial of aggravated murder for Harper's death. He also was found guilty of aggravated malicious wounding and other charges for attacking Mitchell in the hours after Harper was injured, of possessing methamphetamine, and more.

Mitchell was charged in 2020 with three counts of child abuse or neglect, and three counts of cruelty to a child, related to Harper and her other two children, as well as with possessing a Schedule I or II drug. Those charges remain pending.

Mitchell, who now lives in Wythe County, has been free on a $5,000 bond. She testified as a prosecution witness at Byrd's trial.

Earlier this month, however, a Radford grand jury indicted Mitchell on more charges: two counts of felony homicide and one count of involuntary manslaughter, all related to Harper's death; as well as another felony child abuse or neglect charge, and another felony count of cruelty to a child. Mitchell was arrested June 12 and held in the New River Valley Regional Jail.

Radford Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Rehak said last week that he does not think the new charges against Mitchell will affect Byrd's convictions or his sentencing, which presently is scheduled for Aug. 21. Byrd faces a mandatory life sentence for the aggravated murder conviction.

On Wednesday, Mitchell appeared in Wythe County Circuit Court to ask to be released on bond. The hearing was held in Wythe County because Judge Joey Showalter, who presides over both Radford and Wythe County circuit courts, was in Wytheville to hear cases and could more easily take up Mitchell's bond request there.

Rehak said that he would not get too far into the details of the case against Mitchell, but that the felony homicide cases accuse her of contributing to her daughter's death through the commission of a felony, either child abuse or neglect, or cruelty. Rehak said that the new counts of child abuse or neglect, and of cruelty, narrow the date range when the acts are said to have occurred from some of the charges placed earlier.

The two felony homicide charges and the involuntary manslaughter charge appear to give a judge or jury options for parsing Mitchell's role, if they think she is guilty in Harper's death.

At Wednesday's hearing, Rehak said that Mitchell gave police a shifting set of stories about her daughter's condition and her own actions on the night of April 16, 2020, and early morning hours of April 17.

Harper, along with Mitchell's other children, had spent the afternoon and evening with Byrd at the home that he and Mitchell shared. Byrd took the children as he drove to pick Mitchell up from her job as an intake clerk at Carilion New River Valley Medical Center.

Mitchell told police that when they got home, she found that Harper was cold to the touch and making gurgling noises, yet she waited 2½ hours to call for help — and when she did, she called Byrd's mother rather than 911, Rehak said.

Cellphone records showed that after discovering that Harper was hurt, Mitchell used her phone for Google searches on topics like "toddler with concussion," "toddler growling," and "toddler with concussion sleeping a lot and not waking up," Rehak said. The searches showed that Mitchell had access to her phone for 33 minutes before she called Byrd's mother for help, Rehak said.

At Byrd's trial, which Showalter presided over, medical experts said that in cases of severe head injury, there is a "golden hour" when rapid treatment might save someone, Rehak reminded the judge. In one of the accounts that Mitchell gave investigators, she said that she saw blood on her daughter's mouth while they still were parked at the hospital, yet she did not take the girl inside to be checked by a doctor, Rehak said.

Rehak asked that Mitchell be jailed until her charges are resolved, in part because she might pose a danger to her two remaining children. Mitchell "made some horrific decisions up to this point," Rehak said.

But defense attorney Fred Kellerman of Christiansburg said that Mitchell has had no contact with her children and will not while her case continues.

Mitchell had no criminal record before her daughter's death, had been free on bond for more than two years before her arrest this month, and always showed up for her court hearings, Kellerman said. Mitchell testified that she recently began a new job.

Showalter said that he would release Mitchell from jail if she posted a $40,000 secured bond. The judge said that Mitchell would be supervised by pretrial services. He said that conditions of her release would include no alcohol, marijuana or illegal drugs; no contact with minors; and a curfew in which she would have to remain in her home from 11 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. the next day.

Mitchell is to return to court on Sept. 8 for attorneys to set a schedule for resolving her charges.