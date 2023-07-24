A former Radford University baseball player, who went by a pseudonym in accusing his coach of mistreating minorities, must use his real name if the lawsuit is to proceed.

U.S. District Judge Michael Urbanski found that allowing the student to proceed anonymously as “John Doe” would be unfair to Karl Kuhn, who resigned last year as the Highlander’s head baseball coach based at least in part on the player’s complaints.

“There is an inherent inequality in allowing an accuser to proceed pseudonymously while the defendant is forced to defend himself publicly,” Urbanski wrote in an opinion Friday.

In asking that his name not be listed in court records, the former player sought to protect the privacy of his academic and medical records, which included information about him suffering from anxiety and depression.

Although some plaintiffs, such as victims of sexual abuse, are allowed to sue as John or Jane Doe, Urbanski wrote that the factors to be considered in allowing the practice do not apply in this case.

In his lawsuit, the former player — who has since transferred to another school — made a number of claims against Kuhn: that the coach grouped minority players in the same locker room area; that he instructed all players to stand for the national anthem; that he directed only players of color to get haircuts for a team photograph; that he prohibited players from attending a racial justice rally on campus; and that he referred to an Asian American player as “Kim Chi” rather than use his real name.

The former player who filed the lawsuit is Black.

Kuhn has denied the allegations and asked Urbanski to dismiss the lawsuit.

In his opinion, the judge wrote that he was taking that request under advisement for 30 days — the time he gave the former player to file an amended lawsuit under his real name, if he chooses to do so.

Rob Dean, a Roanoke attorney who represents the former player, said he intends to keep the case alive by going public.

The lawsuit had claimed the former player was targeted by Kuhn as retaliation “for leading a group of players to complain about his season-long verbal abuse, indifference to players’ mental and physical health, and racial animus.”

Angry about the complaints, Kuhn put the redshirted player into a game late in the 2021 season solely so he would lose a year of college eligibility, the lawsuit contends. The player says he was later cut from the team.

In seeking dismissal of the lawsuit, Kuhn’s attorney argued that it would be “grossly unfair” to allow a nameless accuser to move forward. “It is fairly obvious that plaintiff seeks to avoid criticism that may attend to a lawsuit of a player against a coach,” attorney Jim Guynn wrote.

“When it becomes apparent that Plaintiff’s claims are baseless and the Court dismisses them, there will be a record of the allegations against the Defendant while the Plaintiff walks away anonymously,” the motion states.

In 2021, The Roanoke Times reported that 13 members of the baseball team had complained about Kuhn to athletic department officials. It was only later, after Radford began an investigation after first standing by its coach, that Kuhn tendered his resignation.