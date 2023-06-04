FINCASTLE — As Botetourt County continues to execute plans to move, demolish and reconstruct portions of the historical courthouse square in Fincastle, residents can rest assured that significant artifacts and monuments will be preserved.

“We have those issues with water intrusion into the building, the security issues, the ADA compliance issues, that require us to put a new facility in to meet today’s court’s needs and standards,” Botetourt County Assistant Administrator Jon Lanford said. “But we can do that in a way that, by bringing those other pieces in, that we’re still recognizing the historic tradition of the building the importance of the building, and then trying to make sure it still fits in Fincastle, which is an incredibly beautiful town with a tremendous history.”

The circuit courthouse that current county staff members and residents know was built in 1848. A fire destroyed it in December 1970, but it was rebuilt and reopened in 1975.

On the building’s front lawn sit two war monuments honoring local soldiers. To one side, a tall pillar erected in 1904 commemorates “the deeds and services” of 12 volunteer companies from Botetourt County that fought for the Confederacy. The Jim Crow-era monument also commemorates the women on the homefront during the war and after through the “dark Reconstruction days.”

Opposite the pillar, under an American flag on a pole, sits a rock bearing a plaque honoring “the men and women of Fincastle community who served in World War II.” It dates from 1946.

The two monuments, in addition to a couple of others from the courthouse grounds, will be placed in a “monument garden,” fit with walkways and landscaping, Lanford said, next to the new courthouse when it is built. The Confederate monument will no longer sit at the front of the courthouse, as it does today, as a committee recommended in 2021.

Several items inside the courthouse also will be preserved. A table in the jury room was handmade by local wood craftsman Bill Simmons and installed in 1975. Circuit Court Clerk Tommy Moore said it had to be carried through a jury room window.

“It’s my understanding that they took the casings off the windows and brought it in that way,” Moore said.

Lanford said the table will be used in the temporary court space in the basement of the Botetourt-Craig Counties Public Safety Facility on North Roanoke Street until the new courthouse is built.

“But in order to get it out of the building, it has to be taken apart,” Lanford said. “There may be more than one place where the table is cut, but we have a carpenter on board that’s going to repair it.”

Lanford said the wrought iron fencing and rock wall that surrounds the historical courthouse also will be saved.

“The swinging gate there as you come in, and the sign, ‘Courthouse,’ that’ll be removed by the contractor and preserved,” he said. “The capstone on the rock wall is going to be taken out, a new wall built in the approximate same location, and the old capstone will go back on the new wall. The rock from the existing wall will be used as walkways where we are able to use it.”

“In the entrance foyer, they’re planning to use some of the things from the current courtroom, like the old lighting around the wall,” Moore added.

The clerk also said the historical door to the public vault in the clerk’s office will be incorporated into the new courthouse.

“It will probably remain closed most of the time, because it’s not ADA accessible. It’s not wide enough. There’ll be another way that you can come around and get into that room,” Moore said. “But for the historical aspect, I just feel that’s important.”

Lanford said the door was “critical” to preservation historical documents when the courthouse caught fire in 1970.

From inside the vault, original file boxes will be saved. And a desk that was shipped up the James River to a bank in Buchanan in the late 1700s or early 1800s will find a new home in the new courthouse, too.

When the bank went out of business, a lawyer’s family purchased the desk, and it remained with that same family until the mid-1900s, a note under its glass explains. It was purchased by Botetourt County in 1995.

The bell inside the courthouse cupola, the heart of a Fincastle tradition, will also be removed and preserved prior to demolition.

“There’s a family that traditionally rings the bell on New Year’s Eve, and that same family has signed [the bell and a beam] every year. We’ll take that out and save it,” Lanford said.