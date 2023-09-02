A Christiansburg man was arrested Friday evening after officers used a chemical irritant to force him out of a residence.

Joseph Nathan Penn, 34, was wanted for violating the terms of his probation, according to Virginia's online court case information system.

In June, Penn pleaded guilty to a robbery with a weapon charge and was sentenced to three years of incarceration, suspended after two months of jail time, according to Montgomery Circuit Court records. Once released, he was placed on supervised probation for three years.

Court records indicate that Penn's probation violation occurred on or about Aug. 23. A bench warrant for his arrest was issued that day.

On Friday, at about 2:20 p.m., the U.S. Marshal's Task Force called Christiansburg police after Penn "barricaded himself in a residence," the town said in a press release.

The U.S. Marshal's were trying serve an arrest warrant to Penn when he locked himself inside a residence on the 100 block of Hunters Ridge Lane.

Law enforcement officers attempted to negotiate with Penn for more than two hours, but he refused to surrender and stopped communicating, the press release continued.

Shortly before 5 p.m., "officers administered a chemical irritant," the town said. "Penn came out of his barricaded position three minutes later and was immediately taken into custody."

Neither Penn nor any officers were injured in the incident, but the town said additional charges "may be forthcoming."

Penn is expected to return to court so that his previously suspended sentence can be reinstated.