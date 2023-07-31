A Blacksburg man died after he was found with gunshot wound inside his car in Pulaski County, according to sheriff’s office news release.

On Sunday at approximately 1 a.m., the county sheriff’s deputies responded to the 7000 block of Overlook Lane located in the Fairlawn section of Pulaski County in reference to a gunshot wound victim, according to the release.

Upon arrival deputies found a male subject, later identified as 24-year-old Mathew Cameron Carper of Blacksburg, with a gunshot wound sitting inside a vehicle, according to the release.

Medical attention was provided and Carper was transported by rescue personnel from the scene. Later Carper was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he died as a result of the gunshot wound, according to the release.

In speaking with witnesses at the scene a large gathering was taking place at the Overlook Lane residence when a fight broke out between multiple subjects. Shortly after, witnesses described hearing a gunshot and multiple individuals began running and leaving the location, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office is a asking any witnesses or persons who were at the Overlook Lane Address to contact the department at 540-980-7800 or contact an anonymous tip line at 540-980-7810.