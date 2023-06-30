The Franklin County Sheriff's Office has identified the body found in the Roanoke River Tuesday as a Roanoke man.

The sheriff's office said Friday that Christopher Illes Csorba, 33, had been identified by the medical examiner's office. But the cause of his death remains under investigation.

Csorba's deceased body was recovered from the Hardy area of the Roanoke River at about 5 p.m. Tuesday.

If you know something about any recent interactions with Csorba, call 540-483-3000 to share what you know with the sheriff's office.