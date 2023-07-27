A Roanoke man charged in connection with a shooting that injured three people in April was granted bond Thursday.

Harris’ attorney, John Varney, argued during the bond hearing Thursday that Harris fired one warning shot while his fiancee was being attacked on the ground.

Judge Onzlee Ware said Harris seems like an intelligent person who made “an impulsive decision.”

“I think he thought that was the safest thing to do. He had to do something,” the judge said. “But if he shoots something up in the sky, it’s coming down.”

Harris’ fiancee testified Thursday that on April 9 a verbal altercation broke out between some people “up the block” from the home she and Harris shared in the 1600 block of Salem Avenue Southwest.

The fiancee said that police were called to the scene, and the argument was diffused without any physical violence. But, she testified, the people said that they would return to her home to confront her.

And they did, she testified. The next day, April 10, Harris and his fiancee returned home from visiting a relative to find what she described as “a mob” in front of their home.

A fight broke out in front of the residence between several women, Harris’ fiancee testified. She was brought to the ground and was trying to “fight two people” off of her when she said Harris fired a single shotgun blast of birdshot.

Police reported shortly after the incident that the three people were injured by that blast.

Harris was later charged with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, one count of malicious wounding, three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and one count of possession of a firearm by a violent felon. He was committed to the Roanoke City Adult Detention Center on July 7, according to the jail’s inmate search system.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Joshua Dietz said Thursday that the injured boys were twins and the woman was their aunt. But Varney said the injuries they sustained were not serious.

The defense attorney said a police report notes that one of the boys sustained an abrasion on his forearm and was not struck by any pellets. While Dietz agreed, he noted that the other boy did sustain a pellet gunshot wound, and the aunt suffered pellet wounds to her back.

Dietz said witnesses on the scene of the April 10 altercation said Harris retrieved the shotgun from his vehicle after the fight began and fired it in the direction of the brawl.

The prosecutor said Harris has a criminal record that dates from 2003 and includes firearm possession, assault and battery and contempt of court charges.

Varney said some of the convictions on Harris’ record were prosecuted in New York and occurred over a decade ago. He also maintained that Harris’ actions on April 10 were not intended to hurt anyone.

Ware said he was “comfortable with a significant bond” for Harris, and set one for $10,000 with surety. The judge ordered Harris to comply with drug and alcohol testing and encouraged him to return to work.

“Your freedom depends on you,” Ware said.

Dietz asked that, as a condition of bond, Harris not be permitted to possess or be near any firearms. The prosecutor asked Harris’ fiancee if she would be willing to remove any firearms from her home or hand them over to law enforcement.

“I’d be willing to do whatever I have to do to get the love of my life out of jail,” she said.

Ware asked her to secure any firearms by storing them at a family member’s residence.

“Lock them up,” the judge said. “End of story.”