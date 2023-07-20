ROCKY MOUNT — The man charged with fatally shooting another in a bowling alley parking lot in May was denied bond Thursday.

On that day, town police officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Rocky Mount Bowling Center property in the 1500 block of North Main Street shortly after the business closed at 11 p.m.

Police found Anderson deceased, and according to search warrants affidavits, Coleman was also found on scene.

During Coleman's bond hearing Thursday afternoon, Investigator E. L. Hodges testified that Coleman was taken to the police department to be interviewed, as were two other male witnesses.

Hodges said that according to the men's accounts, they and Anderson had gone to the bowling alley together and that Coleman acknowledged that he had been drinking.

When the bowling alley closed, Hodges said, the men went outside so that Coleman could show them a firearm.

The two male witnesses said Coleman produced a firearm, which he fired once into the air to try to show them that it was not loaded.

Coleman admitted in an interview "to having a gun and it going off and striking Keith Anderson," according to a search warrant.

Franklin County Commonwealth's Attorney Cooper Brown said police body camera video shows the other two male witnesses "visibly shaken" after the incident.

Brown said the men told officers that Coleman "was messing with his gun" when it fired and struck Anderson.

"I guess there was one jammed in there," Brown said one of the witnesses stated, referring to a round of ammunition.

Anderson's body was located in the parking lot next to Coleman's vehicle, a blue 2014 Chevrolet, according to a search warrant.

One of the males on the scene told officers that "the weapon involved in the commission of the crime was located inside" that vehicle.

Firearms are not permitted on the bowling alley property, but a search of Coleman's vehicle yielded two firearms, both handguns, and two magazines, one containing "9mm rounds" and the other ".45 rounds," according to a search warrant.

Police also seized cell phones belonging to Anderson and Coleman, plus the clothing Coleman was wearing at the time of the incident.

Hodges said that during Coleman's first interview, he told police that Anderson had "come at him in an aggressive manner."

But, Hodges testified, the other two male witnesses said during interviews that Anderson made "no aggressive moves."

Brown said that while Coleman's intent may not be clear, his behavior "was still so reckless [...] that a life was taken."

Coleman's attorney, C. Holland Perdue III, argued that his client posed no significant danger to the community and requested he be released on a $25,000 bond.

Coleman testified that he has no prior felony convictions. His criminal record includes a single drunk in public charge from 2019, plus four speeding tickets.

Judge A.J. Dudley denied Coleman's bond request but said that, at his preliminary hearing Aug. 17, the court will "see if there's any grounds to revisit" the matter.

Coleman continues to be held at the Western Virginia Regional Jail.