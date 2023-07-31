CHRISTIANSBURG — Two men accused earlier this year of sawing catalytic converters off cars in Blacksburg – and of leading officers on a long, high-speed chase through Montgomery County – pleaded guilty Monday to an assortment of charges that included possessing methamphetamine.

Cung Uk Lal, 30, and Somsay Inthisane, 37, both of Charlotte, North Carolina, were each sentenced to 10 years in prison, to be suspended after each man serves seven months.

Additionally, each man was fined and ordered to together pay about $2,028 restitution to an insurance company and several people whose cars were damaged by the removal of catalytic converters.

The emission control devices are attractive to thieves because they contain trace amounts of the precious metals rhodium, palladium and platinum.

Inthisane and Lal, both originally from Laos, were spotted on Feb. 24 by Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies who received reports of catalytic converter thefts in Blacksburg, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Nic Lauer said during Monday’s hearing in the county’s Circuit Court. The two men were in a black Lexus SUV, but the registration that came back to deputies did not match the vehicle, Lauer said.

A chase began on Prices Fork Road to Peppers Ferry Road and almost to Pulaski County, with the Lexus using the shoulder and the oncoming lane to pass other vehicles, Lauer said. Officers from several law enforcement agencies joined the pursuit.

According to earlier accounts, the Lexus turned around on Peppers Ferry Road before crossing into Pulaski County, returned to Prices Fork Road, then headed through the McCoy and Keisters Branch communities on a series of smaller roads. Eventually, the Lexus was stopped with a spike strip. Lal attempted unsuccessfully to flee on foot.

In the Lexus were five catalytic converters and tools including saw blades, along with two black masks and gloves. There also was methamphetamine and two glass smoking devices, Lauer said.

In back-to-back hearings Monday, defense attorneys Brandon Ratliff of Blacksburg, representing Lal, and Naomi Huntington of Christiansburg, representing Inthisane, agreed that Lauer had accurately summarized the case against the men and said they had worked out plea agreements. Obstruction charges against both men were dropped, as were two counts of reckless driving against Inthisane.

Inthisane ended up convicted of five counts of damaging catalytic converters, possessing burglary tools, possessing a Schedule II drug, felony eluding, and misdemeanor reckless driving. Besides the incarceration and restitution, Inthisane was fined $100 for each catalytic converter, $250 for drug possession, and $200 for eluding.

Lal had a similar list of convictions, including five counts of damaging catalytic converters, possessing burglary tools, possessing a Schedule II drug, and conspiring to commit larceny. He had a total of $750 in fines.

Judge Colin Gibb said that the suspended prison terms will remain over the men’s heads for 10 years, and that each is to be supervised by the probation office for five years after their release.