A kitchen fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damages to a Cave Spring area residence Thursday evening

The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department said it responded at about 7:30 p.m. to the fire in the 3700 block of Meadowlark Road, according to a news release.

Crews from the department's Cave Spring station got there first. They saw smoke in the area as they arrived, and they "found smoke coming from the eaves on both ends of the brick, one story home," according to the fire department.

Because renovations were being made to the house, it was vacant at the time of the fire, so nobody was injured or displaced.

The fire was under control in about 20 minutes, according to the release. While the Roanoke County Fire Marshal's Office has determined that the blaze started in the home's kitchen, it remains under investigation.