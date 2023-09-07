A Covington man on Thursday became the 10th person from Western Virginia charged with joining the hundreds of rioters who invaded the U.S. Capitol over a disputed election.

Levi Plumley, 26, appeared in Roanoke’s federal court on four misdemeanor charges and was released on a $10,000 bond.

Plumley spent about half an hour inside the Capitol the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, as part of an unruly crowd that forced its way through the East Rotunda door, according to a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

A video taken at the time showed Plumley shortly after he was doused with pepper spray as police officers tried to hold the mob at bay. The complaint quotes him as saying he’s “never been famous for anything, but I guess now I’m the pepper spray guy.”

Plumley mentions then-President Donald Trump — who had earlier that day urged his supporters to “fight like hell” against an election that he claimed was stolen — and says the rioters broke into the building to “take our country back,” court records state.

In May 2021, federal authorities used a search warrant to seize a black smartphone from the defendant that contained Google searches described by U.S. District Judge Robert Ballou as “troubling.” At the time, Plumley admitted to being inside the Capitol, the complaint states.

He is accused of entering restricted grounds, demonstrating or picketing in the area, and two counts of disorderly conduct. The charges come as federal authorities continue an investigation that has already led to the arrests of more than 1,150 people from across the country.

Nine others from Western Virginia, including two Roanoke men arrested last week, have either been convicted or are awaiting trial.

Plumley, a truck driver who previously served in the U.S. Navy, appeared in court wearing a black T-shirt and jeans. He did not testify, and spoke only briefly to answer routine questions from Ballou.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Scheff did not ask that Plumley be detained while awaiting trial in Washington, D.C. But the prosecutor sought strict conditions for his release, including the use of GPS monitoring needed to track his movements.

Scheff cited what he called a “relatively threatening” message Plumley left on the office voicemail of a congresswomen who was not identified in court or in documents filed Thursday.

Saying that he was calling as a “concerned citizen,” an angry Plumley derided the lawmaker over comments she had made in support of gun control and hinted that he might take physical action.

“So please, go ahead and try to take our guns away from us,” he said in a recording of the call that was played in court. “But you will only get them from our cold, dead hands.”

While conceding that the obscenity ridden call did not meet the legal definition of a threat, Scheff argued that it and other evidence found on Plumley’s phone were grounds for GPS monitoring as a condition of bond.

Assistant Federal Public Defender Dustin Franklin countered that the call — made about two and a half years ago — and other evidence that was equally dated did not show that his client poses a risk today.

“In society, there is a certain level of vitriol a public official gets on both sides of the aisle,” Franklin said. While the language might have been “distasteful,” he argued, Plumley was well within his rights to call an elected official.

In addition to playing the voicemail, prosecutors introduced a written summary of Google searches from Plumley’s phone – including an inquiry made one day before the riots about metal detectors at the Capitol. That implied that Plumley was considering bringing a gun with him, Scheff said.

Although Ballou did not require GPS monitoring, he set a number of other conditions to address “things I find troubling, albeit two and a half years old.”

Plumley, who works as a firearms instructor in his spare time, has 38 guns in his home, the judge was told. Ballou ordered that all of them be removed by 9 a.m. Monday.