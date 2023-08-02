A judge found a Covington man guilty Wednesday of sexually assaulting a woman in downtown Roanoke nearly two years ago and sentenced him to 22 years in prison.

Anthony W. Texeira Jr., 34, was indicted in October 2021 on six charges related to the assault that occurred Sept. 5.

Attorneys said at Texeira’s bond hearing that following November that the incident occurred shortly after midnight. A woman was walking to a downtown bar when Texeira approached her and asked for directions.

As they walked near Franklin Road, the man pushed the woman into the shadows and assaulted her. She tried to run, but the man chased her and pulled her into a portable toilet near the corner of Second Street Southwest.

The Roanoke Commonwealth’s Attorney Office said in a press release Wednesday that Texeira forced the victim, identified as F.D., “into a porta-john and sexually assaulted her by punching and hitting her and forcing her to perform oral sex on him.” He “also attempted to penetrate the victim vaginally and anally, and he later took the victim’s cell phone.”

Texeira “left the victim in the porta-john,” the news release continues, and then F.D. “was able to flag down a passing motorist who took her to the police department.”

Police collected security video from nearby buildings, which provided them with an image of the suspect and showed the attack as it occurred, the release reads.

“In the days following the incident, they also utilized cell phone location data from the victim’s phone to track the defendant, and located him at his residence in Covington,” according to the release.

Police said they later found the woman’s shoes in the street and blood in the portable toilet. The commonwealth’s attorney office said Wednesday that “DNA evidence collected from the victim’s body definitively identified” Texeira as the attacker.

Texeira’s trial was scheduled to begin Sept. 5. But Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Joshua Dietz said in an email that Texeira entered a plea agreement in Roanoke Circuit Court on Wednesday morning.

Texeira was found guilty of aggravated sexual battery and forcible sodomy and sentenced to 50 years in prison, suspended after he serves 22. In exchange for his no contest pleas, three other charges, abduction, attempted rape and rape, were not prosecuted.

Dietz said F.D. does not live in Roanoke and was not present at Texeira’s hearing but “approved of the plea agreement and is grateful to have the case concluded.”

“It was obviously a very traumatic event and she is relieved that she will not have to return to Roanoke to testify and relive the experience,” Dietz said.

The prosecutor added that Texeira was on probation related to felony cases in Alleghany County at the time of the assault. He is now facing revocation charges in that jurisdiction, which Dietz said will be resolved later.