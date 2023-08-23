A Roanoke drug dealer who continued his business from behind bars has been sentenced to 15 years and six months in federal prison.

Anthony Brian Barnett, 37, pleaded guilty earlier this year to conspiring to distribute heroin after he was incarcerated in 2019 for malicious wounding by mob — charges that stemmed from a shootout at a crowded restaurant.

While an inmate at the Western Virginia Regional Jail, Barnett also obtained what he believed to be heroin from a fellow prisoner. He then sold that drug, which was actually para-fluorofentanyl, to other inmates.

One of them, identified only by the initials D.H. in court documents, died of a fatal overdose in March 2022.

Although Barnett was not charged in connection with the inmate’s death, federal prosecutors cited his dealing to that person and others in his jail pod “to further demonstrate why he is deserving of a sentence at the high end of the agreed upon range.”

The sentence imposed Friday by U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Dillon will be served after Barnett completes an eight-year term in state prison. In 2020, a Roanoke jury recommended the sentence after finding Barnett guilty of malicious wounding by mob and assault and battery.

Evidence in state court showed that Barnett became angry after being involved in a traffic dispute in which his car was nearly struck by a plumber’s truck outside a restaurant on Shenandoah Avenue.

Barnett and two other people were injured by gunshots that were traded in an ensuing encounter in the restaurant’s parking lot.

After he was jailed in that case, Barnett continued his drug business by directing a co-conspirator to sell heroin to a customer who turned out to be an undercover informant working for police. And while awaiting trial on a second set of charges, he came across the para-fluorofentanyl — which is 10 times as powerful as fentanyl — from another inmate, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

In court records, prosecutors noted that Barnett earned at least a 366% return on what he paid for the synthetic opioid that he then sold to cellmates.

“Of course, drug dealing is not meant to be a charitable endeavor,” a sentencing memorandum stated. “But the government submits that it is clear that the defendant had no qualms in taking advantage of a ‘target rich environment’ in the jail.”