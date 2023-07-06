An elderly woman was assaulted Sunday morning on the Lick Run Greenway in northwest Roanoke, and city police are seeking the public’s help with identifying a suspect.

At 9:10 a.m. Sunday, the city’s 911 call center alerted police to the incident near the greenway’s 2.7 mile marker, near Syracuse Avenue, Andrews Road and the 10th Street trailhead.

Officers arrived to find Roanoke Fire-EMS Department personnel aiding the woman, “who had what appeared to be severe injuries from a physical assault,” police said in a news release. First responders took her to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Police said they know “very little” about the suspect and what led to the assault “due to the extent of the woman’s injuries.”

The woman, who is white, was wearing a wide-brimmed sun hat, glasses, a gray T-shirt and light green shorts. She was on the greenway between 8 and 9 a.m. Sunday. Her name was not disclosed by police, nor was the extent of her injuries.

Police announced Thursday that officers will be conducting extra patrols along the greenway. The department said it will also deploy officers from its bike team.

“We know that our greenways are a safe, convenient way for our community members to enjoy the outdoors and move about Roanoke,” police said. “However, we do recommend that everyone exercise personal safety measures. Try to always walk with a friend, let someone know where you will be and when you will be leaving that area, and be aware of your surroundings.”

Police are asking anyone who saw the woman, anyone near her or interacted with her on Sunday morning to contact them. They also want to know “anything you felt was out of the ordinary for that area.”

Police said they are working with Roanoke Parks and Recreation to ensure visitors’ and residents’ safety.