A Roanoke County elementary school staff member is no longer employed by the school division after a student's mother reported the woman assaulted her son in the classroom and on the playground.

Judy L. Foutz, of Roanoke, used to work for Roanoke County Public Schools, the division's community relations director Chuck Lionberger said in an email Wednesday.

"She is no longer an employee," Lionberger said. "We will not be able to comment further for personnel reasons."

According to court records, Roanoke County police arrested Foutz on a misdemeanor assault and battery charge May 23, the same day as the alleged offense.

Foutz's arraignment in Roanoke County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court was scheduled for Monday afternoon but was continued. An adjudicatory hearing in her case is scheduled for July 13.

A boy's mother filed a criminal complaint against Foutz on May 24. In an affidavit, the mother explains that she got a call May 23 from Cave Spring Elementary School's principal.

"A note was left on [the principal's] desk saying that my son [redacted] was being abused by Judy Foutz," the mother wrote. "The note stated that she was dragging him from underneath a desk by his ankles and legs then held him upside down by his feet."

A teacher reported another incident, the mother said.

"[The teacher] saw Mrs. Foutz on the playground grab and pull [redacted] by the neck and trap area, pulling his arms and wrist, which led him into the nurse's office," the mother wrote.

The mother filed a request for an emergency protective order for her son against Foutz on May 24. The document says the order was expected to expire May 29.

"The safety of our students remains a top priority," Lionberger said. "RCPS began taking appropriate steps as soon as we were made aware of the concern. The matter is under further investigation."