Acquitted of murder but not of a robbery that turned into a killing, Roanoke teen Jeremiah Unique Pannell was sentenced Wednesday to served 54 months behind bars.

Pannell, who is now 17, was 15 when he set up a marijuana deal with Gary Lamont McMiller, a manager of the McDonald’s in Vinton, then drove two males to the restaurant’s parking lot, according to testimony at Pannell’s jury trial in March.

On Oct. 11, 2021, McMiller, 38, of Vinton, met Pannell and his companions outside, near the restaurant’s busy drive-thru. But instead of buying an ounce of marijuana, Pannell and the other two occupants of the car got out and confronted McMiller. When McMiller punched one of the passengers, the passenger responded with a gunshot.

The wounded manager ran back into the restaurant and collapsed. He died later in a hospital.

Pannell was the only person charged in the case because investigators never identified his passengers. He was tried as an adult. Roanoke County jurors earlier this year watched a parking lot security video that showed that Pannell was not the shooter and found him not guilty of being a principal in the second-degree to murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

But after hearing evidence that included online messages arranging the drug sale, the jury found Pannell guilty of participating in a robbery that resulted in a death.

On Wednesday, Judge James Swanson denied a defense motion to throw out the jury’s guilty verdict. But the judge said that despite Pannell’s string of prior convictions — including one for assaulting a correctional officer while jailed on the robbery and murder charges — he was not ready to conclude that a productive and law-abiding future was impossible.

“The choice is yours to make,” Swanson said.

He sentenced Pannell to eight years behind bars, to be suspended after he served four and a half years. Pannell, who has been held in a juvenile facility since October 2021, will get credit for that time and will stay in a juvenile facility until he turns 21, Swanson said.

Pannell will be supervised by the probation office for five years after his release and must make a good-faith effort to complete high school or earn his GED, the judge added.

Testimony during the sentencing hearing revolved around Pannell’s troubled upbringing, which included stints in foster care.

Pannell’s father, Timothy Zimmerman, testified that he tried to raise Pannell and three other children by himself. But Zimmerman said that he worked during the day and had to sleep at night, and could not keep an eye on them then.

Zimmerman, who has since moved, said that there was rampant drug activity in the Rorer Avenue neighborhood where he lived with Pannell. He said that he tried to keep other juveniles who he thought were involved with drugs away from his house but they sometimes came over anyhow.

Zimmerman said that he had not known that at age 15, Pannell was making videos of himself driving around, waving guns and smoking marijuana.

Pannell took the stand himself to say that being locked up had made him determined to change his life. He said that he wanted to work on houses like his father or possibly get a real estate license.

“I feel like it’s time for me to grow up. … I was childish back then,” Pannell said.

Defense attorney Aaron Houchens of Salem urged the judge to take into account an array of mental health findings made during Pannell’s interactions with juvenile probation authorities after earlier offenses. They included that Pannell suffered from anxiety, depression and ADHD.

Houchens argued that long prison terms do not deter crime and said that keeping Pannell locked up could mean an eventual transfer to an adult facility where he would be among the youngest inmates. Pannell might then be victimized himself by older, more experienced criminals and return from incarceration that much more hardened, Houchens said.

The prosecution had asked Swanson to impose a 10-year sentence, a recommendation that Houchens derided as “just sour grapes over the verdict.”

Commonwealth’s Attorney Brian Holohan said that his call for a decade behind bars was prompted by a concern for public safety and a belief that lengthy sentences did send a message to potential criminals.

Holohan said that he was disturbed that Pannell had repeatedly declined to identify who was with him on the night that McMiller died — a refusal that Pannell continued Wednesday, telling the prosecutor that he could not remember even the first names of his companions or where he had met them.

Holohan reminded the judge that after McMiller was shot, the person with the gun at first ran from the parking lot, but Pannell waited at the wheel of the car until the shooter returned and got in.

And Holohan highlighted that Pannell’s testimony included nothing about McMiller’s death.

“He may not have pulled the trigger but he set those events in motion, and I didn’t even hear a sorry,” Holohan said.