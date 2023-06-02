The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office’s second-in-command was arrested in Florida this week after a witness reported he made inappropriate physical contact with a child while on a cruise, according to federal court records.

Maj. Justin D. Sigmon was charged Monday with making abusive sexual contact with a minor under the age of 12. A criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Florida details the incident that led to the arrest.

Franklin County Sheriff Bill Overton declined to comment on the charge on Friday night. Sigmon’s employment status was unclear as a result.

Sigmon boarded a cruise ship May 25 in Miami-Dade County, Florida. The next day, Sigmon was sitting in a dining room area “when a good Samaritan [...] observed Sigmon” fondling a girl sitting in his lap, according to an affidavit filed by an FBI agent.

A witness said she saw Sigmon touch the girl’s inner and upper thighs and started to record the incident, which was also captured on ship surveillance cameras. The complaint says that the child pushed his hands away and crossed her legs, then got off his lap and sat in her own chair.

“Immediately after [the girl] got off his lap, Sigmon placed both of his hands over his crotch area for an extended period of time, concealing the area from public view,” the complaint continues.

A forensic interviewer later spoke with the child, who said Sigmon only touched areas of her legs below her knees and did not touch her underneath her clothing.

“The recordings directly refute [the girl’s] rendition of events,” the complaint reads.

Sigmon was also interviewed by law enforcement and told them that “he understood that the touching could be perceived as ‘inappropriate,’ but claimed that it was not intended to be ‘sexual,’” the complaint continues.

“Sigmon also stated that he was covering his crotch immediately following the touching because he was ‘cold,’ and denied being aroused by the incident.”

The FBI special agent found that there was probable cause to charge Sigmon with abusive sexual contact of a minor under 12. Records indicate he was charged when the cruise ship docked in Florida on Monday.

Staff writer Jason Dunovant contributed to this report.