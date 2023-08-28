Five men this year have relinquished their firearms to Roanoke law enforcement in accordance with Virginia’s red flag law. But the fifth, a teenager, was the first to face related criminal charges when an officer found him running from a stolen vehicle and carrying a handgun.

Virginia’s red flag statute went into effect in 2020. It permits law enforcement officers to petition to issue an emergency substantial risk order to a person who may be a threat to oneself or others.

If the petition is granted and the risk order is served, that person voluntarily hands over their firearms and is prohibited from purchasing, possessing or transporting any firearms while the order is in effect.

According to court documents, a Roanoke officer responded on April 23 to “an active disorder” involving a mother who said her son, 19-year-old Iveon De’Juan White, “was making homicidal and suicidal statements while brandishing a firearm.”

When the officer got to the scene of the disorder, “a handgun was located outside of Iveon’s room window.”

The officer submitted a petition for an emergency substantial risk order to a Roanoke magistrate, who granted the request. When the order was served, court documents note, White relinquished a black and turquoise handgun.

White appeared before Roanoke Circuit Judge Christopher Clemens on May 3, five days before the emergency substantial risk order was set to expire. In its place, Clemens issued another substantial risk order, which was set to expire six months later on Nov. 3.

But on June 13, about a month after his hearing with Clemens, White was arrested and charged with possessing a firearm while under a substantial risk order, a misdemeanor.

According to a search warrant, Roanoke police officers on that day were pursuing a red Oldsmobile that had been stolen.

The stolen car’s occupants got out of the vehicle near the northwest intersection of 12th Street and Orange Avenue and started to run, one officer relayed.

The officer saw one of the individuals, whom police would identify later as White, running north on 12th Street, “wearing light blue jeans and a dark long sleeve shirt.”

The officer said White stopped running, turned and began reaching down the front of his pants. The officer believed “he could be reaching for a firearm.”

White ran across Orange Avenue, between houses on 11th Street and 12th Street and was “captured and arrested by other officers,” the warrant continued.

The officer said he found “a loaded tan handgun with a black slide, no serial numbers,” and White’s shoes in backyards in the 700 block of 12th Street, along the same path he had observed White, according to the warrant.

Police seized a DNA buccal swab from White on June 14. During the August meeting of Roanoke’s grand jury, he was indicted on the firearm possession misdemeanor and a vehicle grand larceny felony.

White pleaded guilty to the felony in circuit court on Monday and was sentenced to two years of incarceration. Once released, he’ll be placed on two years of supervised probation. During that time, he is to continue to receive mental health treatment.

In exchange for his plea, the prosecution, represented by Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jason Morgan, agreed not to pursue the firearm possession misdemeanor.

Because he is now a convicted felon, White is prohibited from carrying firearms. But Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Alyssa Smith said White will remain under a substantial risk order until November, when a judge may choose to extend or terminate it.