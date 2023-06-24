The city of Roanoke collected roughly 160 firearms at the third annual gun buyback program held Saturday.

An hour before the event ended, organizer Catherine Koebel Stromberg said people had already turned more guns than during the previous event in 2022.

Some simply donated their weapons, but many others took advantage of Saturday's Groceries Not Guns trade-in program, receiving gift cards in exchange for the firearms they turned in.

"It's $250 for a semi-automatic handgun, because in the overwhelming number of injuries, suicides and homicides, that is the number one risk factor, is a semi-automatic handgun. Revolvers, rifles of any kind — even semi-automatic — and shotguns are all $150," Koebel Stromberg said.

"Some of those low-value guns — even a revolver, but especially the semi-automatic handguns — those are the ones that end up traded around and given to kids. Items move around a community ... and just because the person that brings it in is a responsible person, that doesn't mean that the next person that was going to have it was going to be."

Koebel Stromberg said organizers and volunteers gave out more than $27,000 in gift cards.

Nearly everyone who turned in a firearm also filled out an exit survey explaining their reasons for participating.

"A lot of people ... we find that they're having a moment of foresight, like, 'I don't want this gun in my house because I'm worried about my kid.' Or, 'I don't want this gun in my house because my adult son lives with me and I'm a little worried about where he is right now,'" Stromberg said.

Research suggests that, on their own, gun buybacks don't do a lot to directly reduce violent crime. But when paired with other gun violence prevention and intervention efforts, buyback programs can help.

Koebel Stromberg noted that it's also hard to measure prevention.

In addition to exchanging firearms for grocery gift cards, organizers, volunteers and members of law enforcement handed out free gun locks during the Saturday event, held at the Melrose Avenue community center.

"Our goal is not just about the number of guns. It's also about the education campaign, the public health campaign that's run along with it. Even one gun from an unsafe situation is a win for us. We have folks coming in who take five gun locks. ... Maybe it's just a small act, like locking up a gun or encouraging a relative to lock up a gun or ... don't store your gun in your car — little things can really add up," Koebel Stromberg said.

Buyback volunteers and organizers check every firearm against a database of weapons reported missing or stolen, but Koebel Stromberg said there's never been a match, to her knowledge. Otherwise, she said, they don't ask about the origin of the guns.

"The one question we do not ask at this event is 'How did you get this gun?' ... It's neither here nor there to us," Koebel Stromberg said.

After the weapons get turned in at the event, the Roanoke City Police Department sees to their disposal.

"They are dropped in a vat of molten metal," Koebel Stromberg said.

Roanoke Police Department Public Information Official Caitlyn Cline said the department works with a foundry in town to destroy the weapons.

"We have an agreement with them where we package up everything that needs to be destroyed — whether it's firearms, or a lot of our narcotics paraphernalia, things that just have to go — and we'll ... follow their proper procedure and destroy everything all at once," Cline said. "It's a very quick, safe, effective way to get rid of ... things like that."

Outside of the annual buyback event, gun owners with questions about getting of their firearms can contact the Roanoke City Police Department for information about what to do.