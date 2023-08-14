Botetourt County deputies arrested five people after a group of kayakers got in a fight Saturday along the James River near the town of Buchanan.

One person was injured in the physical altercation that occurred around 4 p.m. Saturday, when police said they responded to mile post 39 of the James River Water Trail, according to a sheriff’s office social media post.

Botetourt deputies, Virginia State Police officers and Botetourt County Department of Fire and EMS volunteers in a watercraft searched the river between the boat landings in Buchanan and Arcadia until they found an intoxicated kayaker, plus a “female companion,” who had been involved in the fight, the post continued.

Deputies determined that the two had been left behind earlier that day after losing their kayak and paddle.

“They later rejoined the group, confronting them about being left behind and a physical altercation ensued,” the sheriff’s office said. “Others within the group then joined in the brawl resulting in one kayaker suffering from a laceration after being struck in the back of the head with a paddle.”

Deputies charged Adrianna Shepherd, 23, of Hurt, with public intoxication and malicious wounding; Christopher Seeds, 24, of Hurt, with public intoxication and assault and battery; Nikie Bowers, 31, of Goodview, with public intoxication and assault and battery; Remington Wright, 31, of Goodview, with public intoxication; and Sammie Byrnes, 25, of Goodview, with assault and battery.

“The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to maintaining the safety and security of our citizens,” Sheriff Matt Ward said. “Unsafe or illegal activity on our waterways will not be tolerated. We will uphold the laws so that everyone may enjoy the accessibility of our recreational opportunities and the natural resources our county has to offer.”