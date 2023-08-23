Buena Vista’s former police chief pleaded guilty to a misuse of public funds charge and received a suspended jail sentence Wednesday morning.

Richard Keith Hartman, 61, of Farmville, was indicted in December, arrested and later released on bond.

Giles County Commonwealth’s Attorney Bobby Lilly, who served as a special prosecutor on Hartman’s case, said the police chief “was using the city credit card for transactions that were not proper department expenses. They were things that benefited him in a personal nature.”

After he pleaded guilty to the fund misuse charge in Buena Vista Circuit Court on Wednesday, Hartman was sentenced to two years in prison. All of that time was suspended, and he was placed on two years of supervised probation. Lilly said Hartman will also be placed on a period of good behavior for 10 years.

“Even if he’s not on supervised probation, he still has to be a good behavior for 10 years, or else he’s still subject to revocation,” Lilly said.

Lilly also said Hartman is required to pay $718.83 in restitution to the city of Buena Vista. Between his arrest and his sentencing, he paid about $2,800.

“I believe he paid a substantial portion of the restitution after the investigation started but right before the indictment was issued,” Lilly said.

The final $718.83 reflects “several dozen” transactions, Lilly said, that were each worth between $10 and $100. The prosecutor said that if the case had gone to trial, Hartman could have argued that some of those transactions were legitimate department expenses.

“None of these financial transactions fit what people think of as a stereotype for missing money or embezzlement. There was no money missing from a cash drawer,” Lilly added. “None of these transactions involved any property or any money associated with a criminal investigation performed by officers of the police department. None of it was related to any cases that had been in court. This was all money that would have been earmarked for the operating budget for the police department.”

Buena Vista Commonwealth’s Attorney Joshua Elrod said Lilly was asked to prosecute Hartman’s case, to “look at all of the evidence and figure out what charges were appropriate and make all those decisions without any conflict or appearance of conflict.”

Elrod said Hartman was still the acting chief of the Buena Vista Police Department when initial embezzlement allegations arose and the Virginia State Police began its investigation.

“We’ve worked very closely with the police department, and I felt like it would have the appearance of impropriety for me to be prosecuting the case,” Elrod said. “I hope that by having this resolved in the court that we can begin to kind of restore some public trust in our law enforcement agencies.”

Hartman’s trial was scheduled for Thursday, but Lilly said that once the commonwealth and the defense had agreed on the restitution amount, there wasn’t much else to dispute, so a plea agreement was reached.

“He believed that he could have explained some of this and cleared up some of this in the next budget process,” Lilly said of Hartman. “But the commonwealth felt it was appropriate to go forward, because it’s important for the citizens of the city of Buena Vista to know that this was all handled transparently, above board, and that they should have full confidence in the hard working men and women in the police department that represent and protect them day in and day out.”

Buena Vista Police Chief Wayne Handley, who began working the position in July, said in a press release Wednesday that he and his office don’t “have access to the direct findings” of the state police investigation or court findings and are “not able to make any statements about them.”

“The Buena Vista Police Department looks forward to strengthening its relationship with the citizens of Buena Vista and our community partners as we move forward from today’s events,” Handley’s statement read.