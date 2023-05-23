A former Radford school resource officer charged with assaulting his wife in January pleaded no contest in domestic relations court Tuesday.

Mark W. Mills, 52, of Radford faced two misdemeanor charges: assault and battery of a family member and damaging a phone line to prevent a 911 call.

Virginia's online court case information system lists a Jan. 18 offense date. Mills' attorney, Jimmy Turk, said Mills' wife filed a complaint with police, which led to the charges.

"She talked to the local authorities at the Radford police station, and then they sought the two warrants that were ultimately issued," Turk said.

During a hearing in Radford Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Tuesday, Turk said, Mills pleaded no contest to both charges, and his case was deferred for six months.

"There was no stipulation of evidence sufficient to find him guilty. There was no factual basis offered to find him guilty," Turk said. "No finding was made concerning guilt or innocence."

In the next six months, Mills is to complete a course called the Domestic Violence Alternatives Program, hosted through Blue Ridge Counseling.

"If there are no further problems during that six month period, then his case, both of the two charges, would be dismissed, without him or anyone being required to reappear," Turk said.

The attorney added that Mills' wife supports the court agreement, and the couple still resides together. Mills' review hearing is set for Nov. 28.

Radford Police Chief Jeff Dodson said in an email Tuesday that Mills is no longer employed by the department.

"Mark Mills has not been employed with Radford City Police Department since March 31, 2023," Dodson said. "We have no further comment on this matter. His position is being filled.”