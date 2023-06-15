ROCKY MOUNT — Paul Reivens Jordan II murdered his girlfriend Heather Delaney Hodges 11 years ago, a Franklin County jury decided Thursday.

Jordan, 50, also was convicted of hiding Hodges’ body, which has never been located.

The verdict came after jurors heard evidence for three days in the county’s circuit court — including repeated testimony describing Jordan’s physical abuse of Hodges during a relationship that began when Hodges was 12 and lasted about 10 years, until she disappeared in April 2012.

The jury deliberated for about one hour.

Judge Stacey Moreau scheduled a sentencing hearing for Aug. 22. Jordan faces up to 40 years in prison on the second-degree murder charge and up to five years on the concealment charge.

The case against Jordan was largely circumstantial. There was no body and no witness who saw Jordan fatally injure Hodges.

But a jail inmate who shared a cell with Jordan in 2018, when Jordan was incarcerated on a separate charge, testified that Jordan confessed to him.

Saying that he was putting his life in danger by testifying, the former cellmate said that Jordan told him that Hodges ran away and he chased her, blacked out, then came to his senses and realized that he had his hands around her throat, and that she would not wake up.

The inmate said that Jordan told him that he called someone to help deal with the situation. Jordan did not specify what he did next but said that Hodges “ain’t coming out of that ditch,” the inmate testified.

Blood was found throughout the Rocky Mount house the couple shared and DNA tests matched it to Hodges. Jordan’s thumbprint was found in Hodges’ blood on the underside of a doorknob to their bedroom.

“The voice of her blood speaks to you,” special prosecutor Bryan Haskins, the commonwealth’s attorney in Pittsylvania County, told jurors.

Haskins, who was assisted in the case by his wife Petra Haskins, an assistant prosecutor in Danville, told jurors that Jordan was upset because Hodges was planning to take their 2-year-old daughter and leave him — and that her leaving would cut off his access to her money.

Hodges and her sister had each inherited $175,000 from their grandmother in the years before Hodges’ disappearance, her sister Crystal Songer testified. Hodges had quickly spent much of the money. She leased a vehicle and made a rent-to-own arrangement for a house on Shady Lane.

And she bought lots of drugs.

Testimony included repeated accounts of Hodges’ drug use, along with that of Jordan and many of the people around them.

Hodges was paying $1,500 per week for pills, Jordan told Investigator Holly Willoughby of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Speaking outside court after the verdict, Haskins credited the sheriff’s office with never giving up on the case and with allowing Willoughby, who joined the Franklin County force in 2017, more time than investigators often are given.

And Haskins said that Songer also kept the case alive.

“Crystal never gave up on being a squeaky wheel and trying to get some justice for her sister,“ he said.

The case had many unanswered questions.

Defense attorney Steven Milani of Rocky Mount asked jurors to keep in mind that DNA tests showed it was not just Hodges’ blood that soaked through the bedroom carpet. DNA from someone else also was found beneath the carpet — and tests by a state forensic scientist ruled out Jordan as the other person.

Jordan denied harming Hodges. He told Willoughby that he never hit Hodges but only restrained her to keep her from hitting him.

Milani, who represented Jordan along with Bruce Fickley of Roanoke, asked jurors also not to put too much emphasis on the testimony about domestic violence, noting that witnesses said that the couple often beat each other.

But Haskins noted that no witnesses described seeing bruises on Jordan, only on Hodges. He pointed to what he said was key physical difference — Jordan was about 9 inches taller and 60 pounds heavier than the 5-foot-1, 100-pound Hodges.

Jordan also was 17 years older.

In an interview transcript that Willoughby read in court, Jordan recounted meeting Hodges while selling cocaine to her mother.

When Jordan left, Hodges “jumped in the damn car, and that’s basically where she stayed for the next 10 years,” Jordan told the investigator.