ROCKY MOUNT — Franklin County jurors began hearing evidence Tuesday in a murder trial in which the victim disappeared 11 years ago.

Paul Reivens Jordan II, 50, is accused of killing his girlfriend, Heather Hodges, a 22-year-old who was last heard from on April 9, 2012. Earlier this year, Jordan was charged with second-degree murder and concealing a body.

Hodges, whose body was never found, was officially declared dead as the result of a May court proceeding – though her date of death was set as April 9, 2019, seven years after she vanished, based on a Virginia law that allows a death declaration after someone has not been heard from for seven years.

Tuesday was the first of what is scheduled to be four days of trial in the county's Circuit Court. Jordan faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted on the murder charge. Judge Stacey Moreau is presiding over the trial.

In opening arguments, special prosecutor Bryan Haskins, the commonwealth's attorney of Pittsylvania County, described Jordan and Hodge's relationship, which began in some form when Hodges was 12 and Jordan about 30. In the decade that followed, there was a "significant amount of domestic violence," Haskins said, with Hodges' friends often noticing bruises and marks that she told them came from Jordan.

Hodges left Jordan a number of times, but always returned, Haskins said. The couple had a baby girl together. After Hodges inherited a sizeable amount of money from her grandmother, she entered a rent-to-own agreement for a house in Rocky Mount where she, Jordan, and their child lived.

After Hodges disappeared, investigators found numerous splatters of blood on walls and floors in the Rocky Mount house. The state crime lab tested some of the blood spots and these were a DNA match for Hodges, Haskins said. Also, Jordan's fingerprint was found in a smear of blood on a doorknob. He was found using Hodges' bank card after she vanished, the prosecutor said.

Defense attorney Steven Milani of Rocky Mount countered that the prosecution account was leaving out some things, such as the large amount of money that he said Hodges and Jordan owed to a drug dealer.

Hodges, Jordan and many of the people they associated with all used drugs, Milani and Haskins agreed.

Milani noted blood found on the floor of Hodges and Jordan's home matched Hodge's DNA, but that tests found that someone else's blood was mixed with it – and that this other person was not Jordan.

"We just don't know" what happened to Hodges, Milani said.

Haskins, assisted by his wife Petra Haskins, the senior assistant commonwealth's attorney in Pittsylvania County, presented 11 witnesses Tuesday, including Hodges older sister Crystal Songer and an assortment of friends of the vanished woman. Over and over, the witnesses said that Hodges had described Jordan's violence to them, and that they often saw her bruised or having trouble breathing from being hit or kicked.

The weekend before Hodges vanished was Easter. Tabitha Amos testified that she had hosted an all-weekend Ecstasy party and that Hodges, who had again left Jordan, was there – and had marks on her neck that she said came from being strangled by Jordan.

Christopher Margerum testified that he also was at the party and talked with Hodges about getting her daughter and moving together to Florida. Margerum said that he and Hodges had known each other since middle school and dated briefly, and at the party rekindled what he hoped was going to be a lasting romantic relationship. But though they spent the night together – time that included Hodges having Margerum take her to two locations to score drugs – she left, saying she needed to get some things from her house.

Margerum said that as the weekend went on, he got a text from Hodges saying that Jordan had found out that she had been with the other man, and that they were fighting, then heard nothing else.

April Montgomery wept as she recounted Hodges' long pattern of returning to Jordan, then read an email from her friend.

"Yes, I'm expecting a miracle," Hodges had written.