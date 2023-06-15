ROCKY MOUNT — The last days before Heather Hodges disappeared were like so many in her short adulthood: shadowed by domestic violence and blurred by the heavy drug use that she and so many in her circle indulged in, witnesses at her longtime boyfriend’s murder trial said.

The ongoing jury trial of Paul Reivens Jordan II is to begin its third day Thursday in Franklin County Circuit Court. Jordan, 50, was arrested last year for second-degree murder and concealing a body — charges that came 10 years after Hodges, 22, disappeared.

Testimony during the trial’s first two days, all presented as part of the prosecution’s case, placed the last sightings of Hodges, on April 9, 2012, at a home on Shady Lane, in Rocky Mount. She and Jordan and their infant child lived there.

Friends said that in the decade-long relationship between Jordan and Hodges — known to most as “Scooter” and “Tink,” short for Tinkerbell — was a volatile one.

“They beat the hell out of each other,” testified Crystal Hodges Songer, Heather Hodges’ older sister. Another witness, Courtney Barnes Wright, used almost the same words to describe the mutual battering.

Yet it was the bruises and marks frequently seen on the 5-foot-1 Hodges that witness after witness described. Hodges would leave Jordan but soon return, witnesses said.

April Montgomery, a friend who estimated that Hodges described two dozen episodes of physical abuse to her — and said that on many occasions Hodges showed her bruises on her chest, ribs and back — said that her friend was searching for happiness. “She wanted Scooter to love her and not harm her,” Montgomery said.

Yet Montgomery said that when Hodges briefly left to live with her sister, her mother and her mother’s boyfriend in Nebraska, she worried that Hodges was even less safe.

“She never knew … what the love of a family was like,” Montgomery said.

In the days before she was last seen, Hodges was in and out of a friend’s all-weekend party, reconnected with a man who she had briefly dated in middle school, and told several people that she was leaving Jordan.

Christopher Margerum testified that he met Hodges at the party on a Thursday night, April 5, 2012, that they rekindled a passion for one another and spent the night together. They decided to move to Florida, he said. “I loved her and from what I gather, she loved me,” Margerum said.

Margerum said that he went with Hodges to a store where she tried unsuccessfully to get drugs. He said that he later took her to another spot to buy drugs, left the vehicle while she talked to her source, and that he found her holding a syringe when he returned.

Margerum said that he saw marks on her neck from being choked. She also had a black eye, he said.

Defense attorney Steven Milani of Rocky Mount asked if Margerum recalled telling an investigator that he’d never seen bruises on Hodges, and Margerum said that he meant he’d never seen any before that night.

Margerum testified that on the next day, Friday, Hodges dropped him off. They agreed to meet soon and to leave for Florida by Monday, Margerum said.

But Margerum said he received a text from Hodges saying that Jordan knew about their relationship and that they were fighting.

Conrad Wright testified that on Friday, he met Hodges and Margerum, at a store. Wright said that he regularly sold opiate pills to Hodges, and that on that day, Hodges gave him $1,000 for 40 oxycodone pills. Wright said that he used the money to purchase the pills, but then took them himself throughout the weekend.

On Saturday, Hodges and her mother came to his house asking about the pills, Wright said. He said that he told them that he had been pulled over by police and had to throw the drugs out the car window.

Boones Mill police Chief Kelvin Pruitt, who in 2012 was a sergeant with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, testified that he was called to the property where the party was occurring and found Jordan demanding that Hodges come home with him. The officer said that Hodges said that she did not want to go with Jordan and that he told her that she did not have to. Jordan asked him to arrest Hodges, but Pruitt said that he replied there was no reason to, and that Jordan should leave.

Jordan left, Pruitt said.

Brita Doss, also Hodges’ friend since middle school, said that she picked up Hodges on Saturday and that Hodges was bruised and said that she wanted to go home with Doss, not back to Jordan. Jordan was calling Hodges repeatedly, telling her that she’d never see their baby again, Doss said.

The child spent the weekend with Jordan’s mother, witnesses said.

Doss said that Hodges stayed at her house Saturday night, and that Hodges’ mother picked her up on Sunday morning.

But Songer testified that late Saturday night, her sister showed up at Songer’s home in Ferrum. Hodges stayed in Ferrum until Monday morning, Songer said.

Songer did not testify about anything that occurred Sunday.

But out of the presence of jurors — and with Songer also sent out of the courtroom — special prosecutor Bryan Haskins, the commonwealth’s attorney of Pittsylvania County, and Milani argued about whether jurors could hear a phone call that authorities recorded in 2018. It was between Songer and Roger Anderson, who was in jail. The discussion included a description of Hodges, on the weekend before she disappeared, smoking crack cocaine at Songer’s home with the sisters’ mother.

Judge Stacey Moreau said that it would be up to Milani to try to introduce the phone recording as part of the defense’s evidence, but that it was not appropriate to have it accompany Songer’s present testimony for the prosecution.

Jurors were brought back, as was Songer, and she continued describing the final time that she saw her sister. That was on Monday, April 9, 2012.

Songer said that she was pregnant and trying to get off drugs, and had a morning appointment at a methadone clinic in Roanoke. Hodges was going to ride along with her, stopping at the Shady Lane house to get some of her and her baby’s things as she prepared to leave Jordan.

Hodges did not think that Jordan would be home when they arrived somewhere around 7:30 a.m. or 8 a.m., Songer said. But he was and came out of the house yelling.

“He was furious,” Songer said, adding that Jordan had been calling her through the weekend trying to find Hodges.

Hodges wanted to ride away with Songer but Jordan threatened to call police because he knew that Songer was driving on a suspended license, Songer said.

Speaking through tears, Songer said that she told her sister not to get back in the car, because she wanted to be able to get to her methadone appointment.

“She didn’t want to stay. I told her stay because I didn’t want to get in trouble,” Songer recounted. “… She told me she could handle him and she stayed.”

The sisters agreed that Songer would pick up Hodges at the end of Shady Lane when Songer returned from Roanoke, Songer said. But when she came back, Hodges wasn’t there. Songer said that she called Hodges’ phone and Jordan answered. He said Hodges was sleeping, Songer said.

Songer said that she asked if her sister had showered and eaten, and that Jordan said that she had, but that he had made her have sex with him first.

“I didn’t hear any more from Heather, period,” Songer said.

Roger Bowman, the husband of Jordan’s ex-wife, said that he stopped by Shady Lane that Monday to get a fishing pole for Jordan and his ex-wife’s son. Jordan emerged from the house shouting that they should leave, Bowman said.

Bowman said that he saw Hodges standing just inside the house’s storm door. It would have been usual for her to wave and come out and talk, but this time “she just stood there staring,” Bowman said.

The image “is burned in my mind,” Bowman said.

Wright said that Jordan came to his house sometime Monday morning asking about the pills that Hodges paid for, and that he took Jordan to the spot where he said that he had dumped the drugs. They searched the roadside but found nothing, of course, Wright said.

Jordan returned in the afternoon and he and Wright went to Martinsville, where Jordan bought pills from one of Wright’s connections, Wright said.

During all this, Jordan said Hodges was home asleep, Wright said.

Doss said that she had at least two phone conversations with Hodges that Monday.

Doss said that she offered to come get Hodges, but that Hodges said she was glad to be home and was going to take a shower. Doss said that the two women planned to celebrate their children’s birthdays together the next day, which was Doss’ daughter’s birthday.

Doss said that her last phone contact with Hodges was sometime between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Late Monday night, Songer said, Jordan called her and said that he’d gone to Dairy Queen to get Hodges something sweet — and that when he returned about 10 minutes later, Hodges had left.

Witness after witness said that they never heard from Hodges again.