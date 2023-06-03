Justin Sigmon, who was the second-highest-ranking officer in the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, has resigned after being charged in a federal child sex abuse case, the sheriff's office announced Saturday.

Sheriff's office staff were told Friday about Sigmon's resignation, Capt. Erik Mollin of the sheriff's office wrote in a short statement sent to news agencies.

Federal court records said that Sigmon was arrested Monday in Florida on a charge of having abusive sexual contact with a minor under the age of 12.

Sigmon had been on a cruise from the Port of Miami to the Bahamas and back, and a witness saw him inappropriately touching a girl who was sitting in his lap, court records said. The witness made a video of the incident and the ship's security cameras also recorded it.

Sigmon was charged after the ship returned to Florida.

Sigmon told investigators that he understood the touching could be seen as inappropriate but that he did not mean it to be sexual, the federal criminal complaint said. After the girl got off his lap, Sigmon was seen covering his crotch with his hands for "an extended period of time," the criminal complaint said. He told investigators that he did this because he was cold, the complaint said.

As news of Sigmon's arrest broke Friday, Franklin County Sheriff Bill Overton declined to comment.

Saturday's statement said that the sheriff's office learned "recently" about the federal charge, and that "since that time, we have been working to gather all the information we can based on the limited amount provided by federal authorities."

"Our prayers are with the Sigmon family," the sheriff's office statement said.